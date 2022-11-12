Menu
Nirmala Sitharaman, Basavaraj Bommai, Deepinder Goyal, Shailendra Singh and more: Here's what to expect on Day 3 of TechSparks 2022

By Debolina Biswas
November 12, 2022, Updated on : Sat Nov 12 2022 07:20:15 GMT+0000
Nirmala Sitharaman, Basavaraj Bommai, Deepinder Goyal, Shailendra Singh and more: Here's what to expect on Day 3 of TechSparks 2022
On the last day of TechSparks 2022, YourStory brings to you keynotes by FM Nirmala Sitharaman, entrepreneurs Harshil Mathur and Deepinder Goyal, investors Shailendra Singh, Karthik Reddy, and more.
After two power-packed days featuring trailblazing entrepreneurs and investors, YourStory is ready with yet another exciting lineup of leaders, changemakers, and disruptors on the final day of the country’s most influential startup-tech conference–TechSparks 2022. 

Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Today, Chief Guest Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Government of India, will address the attendees of TechSparks in a fireside chat with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory. This is the second time that the Finance Minister will be taking the stage at TechSparks.


Back in 2020, the minister had focused on the need for open dialogues between the government and the people of the country. This time, she is expected to talk about the government’s latest policies and what they mean for the Indian tech landscape and the ways in which the public and private sector can interface better for synergies. 


The final day will also be graced by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar who will talk about the state's tech agenda for the coming years.


Is funding winter here to stay? Is there a new playbook for venture investments and company building? Shailendra Singh, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital, dives deep to answer these questions.

We have 1200 open positions at Zomato right now, says Deepinder Goyal

Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato

Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal shares his insights on what it takes to run a food delivery business for more than a decade now.


Learn about Razorpay–India’s most sought after fintech startup–and its journey. Hear it from the man himself–Harshil Mathur, Co-founder and CEO, Razorpay.  


Also listen to an invigorating panel discussion, by Saahil Goel of Shiprocket, Pranjal Kumar of Eruditus, Abhay Hanjura of Licious, and Pankaj Makkar of Bertelsmann India Investments, on the decisions that help a startup win. 


On the last day of TechSparks, you stand a chance to bump into the hyperlocal newbies, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vorha of Zepto, and learn about India’s Web3 opportunities in a fireside chat with Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder of Polygon. 


After two years of hosting TechSparks online, YourStory is hosting the startup-tech conference in-person at Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru between November 10 and 12.


Check the detailed agenda here. See you today! 

Edited by Swetha Kannan

