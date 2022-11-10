Menu
Pristyn Care aims to expand operations in South India, target smaller towns

By Press Trust of India
November 10, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 10 2022 12:41:23 GMT+0000
Pristyn Care aims to expand operations in South India, target smaller towns
The expansion will take the total number of Pristyn Care's network hospitals to 500 and clinics to 150.
Healthcare delivery startup ﻿Pristyn Care﻿ on Thursday said it plans to induct 300 hospitals and 100 clinics in South India by the end of next year as it looks to expand operations in smaller towns in the region.


The expansion will take the total number of its network hospitals to 500 and clinics to 150.


Currently, the company has surgical centres in Tier I and Tier II cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Madurai, Coimbatore, Kozhikode, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.


The company has a presence in over 12 surgical categories such as general surgery, ophthalmology, ENT, urology, and gynaecology, and plans to expand into dental care.


"We are committed to foray deeper into the healthcare ecosystem and strengthen our presence across the country. Currently, we have 200 partner hospitals and 50-plus clinics across South India. With this expansion, we plan to expand our reach to Tier II and Tier III towns," Pristyn Care Co-founder Harsimarbir Singh said in a statement.


The startup has recently made a foray into primary healthcare with the acquisition of Ratan Tata-backed health-tech platform Lybrate.


It currently runs around 800 surgical centres and has treated over one lakh patients so far, it stated.

