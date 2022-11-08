Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Startup funding and news updates: daily roundup (November 8, 2022)

By Team YS
November 08, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 08 2022 14:51:48 GMT+0000
Startup funding and news updates: daily roundup (November 8, 2022)
YourStory presents daily news roundups from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Merak Ventures’ climate tech accelerator programme

Merak Ventures, a sector-agnostic, early-stage venture capital (VC) firm, and Huddle, an accelerator-led fund for India's early-stage ventures have announced the launch of ClimAct–a ClimateTech accelerator programme.


The programme aims to accelerate and fund early-stage ClimateTech start-ups in India working in areas such as agriculture-wastage & supply chain efficiency, mobility & transport, climate finance, carbon accounting and sequestration, and digital solutions.


The applications for ClimAct opened on November 8 and the cohort will kick off in February 2023. The programme will run for four months, culminating in June 2023. The selected companies will gain access to an upfront pre-seed capital of $200,000 per startup, with the potential for a follow-on investment of up to $1.5M post the four-month programme. ClimAct’s fund partners include Aavishkar Capital, Accel, Lok Capital, Matrix Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, and Stellaris Venture Partners.

Phool.co among the finalists for 2022 Earthshot Prize

Phool.co, the IIT Kanpur incubated startup focussed on circular economy is one of the fifteen finalists for the 2022 Earthshot Prize for developing ‘Fleather’ a regenerative approach to creating leather out of floral waste.


The Earthshot Prize recognises an accomplished group of entrepreneurs and innovators spearheading ground-breaking solutions to the grave environmental of the planet. ‘Fleather’ is one of the only two innovations shortlisted from India for the award this year.

Fleather

Fleather: The leather created by Phool.co from floral waste

Fleather by Phool.co will now be in the running to receive a £1 million award at the second-annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony to be held on December 2 in Boston. The Prize takes inspiration from President John F. Kennedy’s ‘Moonshot’. The finalists were selected from more than 1,000 nominations following a rigorous 10-month selection process by a panel of advisors with expertise in science, conservation, innovation, investment, economics, politics and activism.

NSRCEL signs MoU with YSBFB for rural entrepreneurship

NSRCEL, the innovation and entrepreneurship hub of IIM Bangalore, has signed an MoU with Yunus Social Business Fund Bengaluru (YSBFB).


NSRCEL’s Impact Orbit Incubation Vertical recently launched its first-ever Rural Entrepreneurship Incubation programme. The programme aims to identify, nurture and scale social innovations in rural India. It is the first foray for NSRCEL to understand the challenges to scale for-profit impact businesses from rural India.


NSRCEL will support nine early-stage startups in scaling their revenues through specialised businesses and investment-readiness training through this programme. The goal of this incubation programme is to support at least 25% of the cohort to double their revenue and to directly impact 500-700 livelihoods, and indirectly benefit 2500-3000 lives.


While NSRCEL is leading the incubation programme, YSBFB will facilitate modules on investment readiness, working capital management, and exposure to different forms of funding, including an opportunity for two ventures to raise debt from the fund.

Oorjan Cleantech enables 150 MW of solar installation

Mumbai-based renewable energy startup Oorjan Cleantech has enabled the installation of 150 megawatts of solar power and deployed $100 million of green capital in a span of four years. The technology platform of this startup brings together installers, financiers, and consumers thus providing an easier way to adopt renewable energy.


“Important keys to accelerate solar adoption are to provide easy financing and hassle free adoption experience to the consumers,” said, Gautam Das, Founder of Oorjan Cleantech.


India is targeting about 280 Gigawatt (GW) of installed solar capacity by 2030. However, as of July 2022, India’s installed solar power capacity stood at only 57 GW with just 8 GW of rooftop solar. To meet the ambitious solar target in a structured way a lot must be done especially in providing easy access to financing to the end user

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Masai School raises $10M in Series B, onboards Mithali Raj, Bhaichung Bhutia as investors

[Funding roundup] Driffle, On2Cook, Symbio Generrics raise capital

doola raises $8M led by Nexus Venture Partners

Meet the impressive line-up of speakers for the Indian SaaS track at TechSparks 2022

Daily Capsule
What is Tata 1MG’s growth strategy?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Quona Capital announces $332M fintech venture fund for investments in emerging markets

[Funding roundup] Driffle, On2Cook, Symbio Generrics raise capital

Sale of electric cars surged 268%: smallcase subsidiary report

doola raises $8M led by Nexus Venture Partners

Zoho announces new R&D investments, crosses $1B in revenue

Masai School raises $10M in Series B, onboards Mithali Raj, Bhaichung Bhutia as investors