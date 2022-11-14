Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 14, 2022)

By Prasannata Patwa
November 14, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 14 2022 12:44:34 GMT+0000
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 14, 2022)
YourStory presents daily news roundups from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Monday, November 14, 2022.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Accel rolls out 'Decoding Marketplace' as more startups open up digital fronts

Accel, the California-headquartered investment firm, launched 'Decoding Marketplaces' to back founders operating marketplaces. The initiative will assist entrepreneurs in onboarding suppliers and retention, identifying test beds, dealing with large competitors, and hiring risk teams, among other things.


The investment giant is also inviting founders, who have raised $2 million, to present their ideas to Accel's committee, acquire feedback, one on one mentorship and access to coworking spaces.

Darwinbox opens new office in Hyderabad

Darwinbox, an HR-tech firm, opened a new office in Hyderabad that will act as the global headquarters. The space, which spans over 75,000 sq.ft, can hold at least 1,000 employees and help the company's expansion strategy. The headquarters will also act as a central point for teams operating across India, Singapore, Indonesia, The Philippines and Thailand, among other countries.


Darwinbox, which was started in 2015 in Hyderabad, currently has 700 clients and 2 million users from conglomerates, consumer brands, and stock exchange including JSW, Makemytrip, Mahindra, National Stock Exchange, Makemytrip, Swiggy, Nivea, Starbucks, and Dominos.

Waycool invests in supply management player AllFresh

Agritech player WayCool Foods has invested in AllFresh Supply Management Pvt. Ltd. to boost supply chain management. Based in Delhi, AllFresh supplies apples and citrus-based food, with technology in place to keep the perishables' shelf-life intact.


WayCool aims to leverage Allfresh’s network of farmers in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, among other locations, and over 1,25,000 retail customers. WayCool was founded in 2015 by Ashok Leyland's former vice president Karthik Jayaraman, and Sanjay Dasari, a Harvard Business School graduate.

Hospitality player Ghost Kitchen India acquires another restaurant brand

Ghost Kitchen India acquired Where's The Food (WTF) in an equity-swap deal. The foodtech player also on-boarded WTF's founder Harshendar Reddy as chief technology officer (CTO). Harshendar will develop Ghost Kitchen's business-to-business (B2B) app, which will automate inventory management, finance, operations, and tracing sales growth, among other things.


Started in 2019, Ghost Kitchen acquires food brands and grows them. The firm claims to have over 30 brands in its portfolio including Goila Butter Chicken, owned by chef Sharansh Goila, pizza brand Starboy, Momo Guy, and Khichdi Paradise.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Patience is key to working with leadership team: OYO's Ritesh Agarwal

Increment versus disruption: What motivates corporates to partner with startups?

You don’t have to buy a new iPhone every year, says iPhone co-creator

Next-day delivery will be dead in 5 years: Dunzo CEO Kabeer Biswas

Daily Capsule
Sequoia’s Shailendra Singh says start up now!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Increment versus disruption: What motivates corporates to partner with startups?

‘The COVID-19 crisis opened up deeptech opportunities in India’ – 15 quotes from India’s pandemic journey

[Funding roundup] Selligion Technologies raises Rs 3 Cr, FastJobs.io secures undisclosed sum

Venture Catalysts ++ delivers 54 startups above $50mn in 7 years

Open gets RBI nod for payment aggregator gateway

IndiaRF invests Rs 550 Cr in Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality