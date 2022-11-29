Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 29, 2022)

Mooving partners with Park+ to set up 2,000 battery-swapping stations

Battery swapping provider ﻿Mooving﻿ announced its partnership with Park+, a super app for car owners to set up 2,000+ battery-swapping stations across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.





Amit Lakhotia, Founder and CEO, Park+ said, "Mooving and Park+ users will now be able to discover these Park+ EV zones and swap their discharged batteries with fresh ones in under two minutes. Additionally, we also aim to activate over 10,000 Park+ EV Zones across India, in the next 15 months, to make EV charging accessible and hassle-free.”

Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+ and Tanvir Singh, Co-founder, Mooving

Arkam Ventures appoints Vishnuhari Pareek to head finance

﻿Arkam Ventures﻿ announced the onboarding of Vishnuhari Pareek as Head - Finance. With over 15 years of operating career experience with high-growth companies, Vishnuhari will head finance at Arkam Ventures as it builds a leading platform for early-stage investing in India while providing value add in company building, go-to-market, and governance.





Vishnuhari is a rank-holder chartered accountant and has worked with and led functions across large corporates, startups, and advisory. He was leading finance for the used car business at CarDekho in his last role. Prior to that, he was at Rivigo, spearheading corporate finance (fundraising, debt management, cash flow management, treasury, audit, and due diligence). He has also held key finance positions at ITC and KPMG.

FarEye collaborates with Pepperfry to improve furniture delivery experience

﻿Pepperfry﻿, the leading ecommerce home goods company, is working with ﻿FarEye﻿ to simplify last-mile delivery, particularly for oversized deliveries requiring installation.





Pepperfry plans to use FarEye’s last-mile delivery solutions to provide real-time visibility throughout the delivery journey and avoid delays and disruptions. It also plans to make returns and exchanges seamless through a branded self-service interface for a holistic post-purchase experience and ensure a branded, differentiated customer experience throughout the pre- and post-purchase process—from order tracking and scheduling to delivery notifications, returns, and exchanges.

Siddharth Sehgal

BeatO appoints Siddharth Sehgal as its new CFO

﻿BeatO﻿, a comprehensive digital care platform for controlling and reversing diabetes, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Siddharth Sehgal as its new CFO.





Siddharth comes with more than a decade of leadership experience and 20 years of experience in M&A, financial planning and analysis, tax, and regulatory matters. He will be responsible for re-orienting the finance function commensurate with BeatO’s plans to scaling up and assisting in charting out long-term strategy at BeatO.





Before joining BeatO, Siddharth worked with EY India as an Associate Partner where he assisted clients in transaction structuring, deal execution, and tax and regulatory matters. Prior to EY, he worked in leadership roles in professional services with M&A as domain expertise.





