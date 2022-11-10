Menu
Today, TechSparks 2022 returns to Bengaluru! Here's what's in store

By Rishabh Mansur
November 10, 2022
Today, TechSparks 2022 returns to Bengaluru! Here's what's in store
If you missed meeting your favourite startup entrepreneurs in person for the last two years, we've got you covered. On Day 1, meet the who’s-who from across the startup ecosystem at TechSparks 2022 - at Taj, Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru.
Today, after two years of virtual sessions and conferences, YourStory's TechSparks is finally back, and this time in person!


If you missed meeting your favourite startup entrepreneurs in person the previous two years, we've got you covered.


On Day 1, meet the who’s-who of the startup ecosystem at YourStory’s flagship startup-tech event—hosted at Taj, Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru.


Catch the father of the iPod and co-creator of the iPhone—Tony Fadell—and go behind the scenes with him to understand what it takes to build a truly iconic product.


On Day 1, you can also bump into Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO, Zerodha, as he explains how the fintech firm has become the pride of the Indian startup ecosystem, or meet Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, who will spill the beans on Ola's super-charged electric pursuit.


Make sure you don't miss catching up with what's next on Karnataka's tech, startups and policy agenda—as Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education Government of Karnataka, reveals how the state is enabling the nation's future tech agenda.


Also join Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO, Meesho, on how the company's winning the race for India's shoppers, even as Meesho emerges as a new favourite in India's e-commerce war.


That's not all—there's more epic stuff planned with Ankur Warikoo—who will share influencer entrepreneurship lessons on how you can put your best foot forward!


In fact, putting their best foot forward is how OYO and its leadership team brought the startup back from difficult times. On Day 1 at TechSparks 2022, meet Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO, and the rest of the leadership team to learn the tricks of the trade in building an all-enduring team.


Hang around till the end of Day 1 to meet YourStory's Tech30 companies for 2022—a list of exciting, high-growth and disruptive startups.


See you there!


You can buy tickets for TechSparks 2022 here.

