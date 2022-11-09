TechSparks 2022 unveils speaker lineup for Day 2 of the track ‘Mix of Conversations’

As India continues to become a leading technology hub, we could witness the rise of its own next-gen SaaS players and niche technology enterprises, which would help propel Indian IT towards a trillion-dollar opportunity.





And the 13th edition of TechSparks is set to highlight just that! After two years of organising TechSparks virtually, YourStory is set to bring you India’s most influential startup-tech event, physically this time, bigger and better.





The three-day event—to be held between November 10 and12, at Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru—is set to bring together business leaders, policymakers, government officials, investors, and academicians to explore what’s in store for the future of the Indian startup ecosystem.





On Day 2, the track ‘Mix of conversations’ is set to start with a panel discussion on ‘Empowering Startups in their Unicorn Journey’, which will be moderated by Viju Chakarapany, VP and Head of Commercial Sales - Asia-Pacific and Japan, Red Hat.





The panel will shed light on the journey towards becoming a unicorn, and the role technology plays in fostering the appropriate growth to enable the process.





Next up, we are gearing up for an interesting product launch by Deepak Thekkedath, Pre-sales engineer at Thales, a global tech leader in the aerospace industry.





Thales has played a key role in India’s growth story by sharing its technologies and prowess in defence, transport, aerospace, digital identity and security markets.





Following this, we have a fireside chat featuring speakers from Flipkart. The session will be moderated by Nakul Jain, CEO, PayTM Payments, on the topic ‘Payments-led growth in e-commerce. Myth or reality?’





Further we have a fireside chat featuring Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO, Perfios, Institutionalised innovations: Disrupting the champions, we will get interesting insights on the topic ‘Institutionalised innovation: Disrupting the champions’.





The session will be a reflection on the tech-driven disruptions caused by banking, financial services and investment space. In the context of the upscaling Indian financial landscape, we are looking forward to dive into what the next stage of innovation in fintech looks like.





Lined up next, we have a panel discussion on the theme ‘Leveraging technology to do more with less’, featuring Neha Mittal, Digital Natives Leader - FinTech and B2B SaaS, Microsoft India; Norman Sequeira, Customer Success Lead, Digital Natives, Microsoft India; and Akash Sinha, Co-founder and CEO, Cashfree Payments.





The interaction will delve into the possibilities laid out by the technological advancements in coming up with more efficient solutions.





Next up, in a fireside chat, Rahul Kothari, CBO, Razorpay, will explore the topic ‘Is diversity the name of the game in fintech now?’





Further, we have a panel discussion on ‘Building an efficient and robust tech infra’, featuring Goutam Kurumella, Senior Manager, Startup Solutions Architecture, AWS; Manick Dhar, Head - Digital Native Accounts, Nutanix; and Vimal Venkatraman, Managing Director-India, Snowflake.





The panelists will reflect on the secrets surrounding getting more out of a secure infrastructure that is crucial for companies in scaling sustainably.





Up next, in a panel discussion, panelist Tim Luft, Global Innovation Specialist, UK Department for International Trade (DIT), will explore the topic ‘Overseas calling: Taking your startup global’, among other notable speakers. They will reflect on the necessities when it comes to expanding to an international market.





Following this, Viman Venkatram, Managing Director India, Snowflake, will deliberate on the topic ‘Analyse this: Decoding the data economy’ in a panel discussion.





The panelists will reflect on how, with the developing tech solutions, we can unlock the power of the emerging data in the digital economy and transform organisations.





For day 2, the track will conclude with a look at the future of frontier tech.





Manasvi Sharma, VP - Omnichannel Platforms, Lowe's India; and Sax Krishna, Chief Growth Officer, 3i infotech, will explore the topic ‘Which frontier tech will define the next 10 years?’ in a panel discussion.