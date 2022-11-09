TechSparks 2022: Meet the noteworthy line-up of speakers for Day 3 of the track ‘Mix of Conversations’

The Indian landscape presents rich opportunities across vertices ranging from technology, sustainability, creator economy, and more.





On Day 3 of the event, the track ‘Mix of conversations’ will start with a panel discussion themed ‘Demystifying unicorns: Decisions to help you win’ featuring Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director, Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), among other unicorn associated personalities. In an exclusive conversation, they will delve into understanding the key decisions that set unicorn-makers onto the success path.





Following this, Sonia Dasgupta, CEO - Investment Banking, JM Financials, will be moderating a panel discussion featuring Vishal Kampani, Non executive VC, JM Financial Ltd and MD- JM Financial Ltd & JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd, among other bigwigs.





The panelists will delve into the topic ‘Going public: The DNA of a tech startup IPO’, exploring how Indian startups can launch the perfect IPO.





Up next, Ramgopal Subramani, Chief Strategy Officer, Perfios, will explore the topic ‘What’s in data? The power of insights’, in a keynote address.





He will give us a peek into what lies ahead in terms of businesses’ ability in leveraging their data points for meaningful insights.





Further up, we have a fireside chat featuring Sashank Rishyasrigna, Co-founder and MD, Axio, on the topic ‘Leading the change: Tech for all’.





Many still live on the fringes of innovation, waiting to be let into the fascinating world of technology. In the context of the same, the speaker will delve into how Axio is empowering underserved consumers pan India.





Up next, a panel of three including Ravi Chabria, Vice President and Managing Director, NetApp India and Ankit Prasad, Founder and CEO Bobble.ai, will discuss ‘Pioneering deep tech innovations in India’.





They will look into the future of deep-tech in India, addressing the pan-India active surge in deep-tech startups utilising frontier technology.





This will be followed by a panel discussion on ‘Strengthening MSMEs with the right digital tools’ featuring Avinash Godkhindi, MD and CEO Zaggle; Amit Jain, Business Head, Yes Bank; Mainak Sarkar, Co-founder and CEO, Explorex; Swarup Bose, Founder and CEO, Celcius Logistics Solutions; and Sandesh Jayaram, VP - New Business Initiatives, Perfios.





The panellists will dive into the journey of the Indian MSME industry through the pandemic, and provide an understanding on the existing opportunities for further ways to strengthen the industry.





Next up, Harshil Mathur, Co-founder and CEO, Razorpay, will engage in a fireside chat on the topic ‘India's most sought after fintech: Razorpay's formidable journey’, giving us a peek into the fintech unicorn’s sustainable growth in the digital payments market.





Further, we have a panel discussion in store, featuring Kumar P Saha, Founder, Ndhgo, among other noteworthy speakers. The speakers will delve into the topic ‘The network effect: ONDC & India’s ecommerce’ and explore the objective of Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in democratising access to the online commerce ecosystem for India's brands.





In a fireside chat, Priya Madhavan, Strategic Industry Initiative Lead at Nasscom, will share insights on the topic ‘Fuelling tech & talent for India's growth story’.





She will explore what needs to change for India's growth trajectory to continue positively.





Concluding the track on Day 3, the finale, we are gearing up for an exciting product launch by Erevu Ventures Private Limited, a logistics, warehousing, data analytics company.





Tune in to hear Erevu talk about their latest development. We’re excited to meet you, physically, at Techsparks 2022!