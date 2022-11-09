Menu
Meet the impressive line-up of speakers for the Indian Fintech track at TechSparks 2022

By Team YS
November 09, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 09 2022 15:42:27 GMT+0000
Meet the impressive line-up of speakers for the Indian Fintech track at TechSparks 2022
The dedicated Indian fintech track will put the spotlight on some of the key trends and new-age fintech business models that will shape the future, new technologies on the table, collaborations, global market opportunity and much more.
Fintech in India has entered a new era with the highest adoption rates globally. Home to 6,636+ fintech startups and over 25 unicorns, the sector is expected to reach $1 trillion in throughput and $200 billion in revenue by 2030.


This growth is underpinned by a bunch of factors, including nurturing initiatives by government and concerned regulators, a buoyed funding environment, massive demographic opportunities, access to technology and talent for the entrepreneurs building for the new India.


The narrative, however, also includes some concerns.


Nevertheless, the Indian fintech ecosystem has emerged as a formidable global force and continues to grow as one of the largest fintech markets globally.


The latest edition of TechSparks – YourStory’s flagship startup tech event, scheduled between November 10, 2022, and November 12, 2022, at Taj, Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru, has curated a special track dedicated to Indian Fintech.


In line with the overarching theme of TechSparks 2022, ‘Building on India’s tech agenda’, the Indian fintech track will put the spotlight on some of the key trends and new-age fintech business models that will shape the future, new technologies on the table, collaborations, global market opportunity and much more.


The track commences with a masterclass by Sanjeev Gopinath, customer Engineering Lead, Google Cloud India, on ‘Supercharging fintech engineering strategy’. The class comes as a great opportunity for fintech engineers to learn about the modern skills sets they must imbibe, strategies around collaborations, knowledge sets and so on, to build products for their customers.


Next in line is an array of extensive panel discussions starting with ‘Simplifying finance and investing for young India’, to be moderated by Bhavik Vasa, founder at Getvantage. How many times have we sat and wondered—what if schools taught us how to invest and do our taxes. The progressive and ambitious millennials and GenZ have taken the matter in their hands and are creating strong financial portfolios on the back of new-age personal finance apps. Sumit Chanda, Founder and CEO, Jarvis and Paddy Raghavan, Co-founder at Multipl, will deep dive into how the proposition is playing out and what these apps put forward.


A fireside chat themed ‘Not the IPO way: Growth hacks’, would highlight how startups can reach the next-level of growth without an IPO, which may not be the best proposition during these turbulent times. Why restrict oneself to the public market? Ravi Ravulaparthi, founder at equity management firm Qapita, will expound on this.


Three pioneers in the payment technology space—Karthik Narayanan, Co-founder at INAI; Rajat Khare, Director, Distinguished Engineer, Intuit; and Ranjan Kant, Co-founder & CEO, Arthmate—will chat over the future of one of the fastest growing technologies— Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS)—an industry making waves in the age of aggressive digitisation.


The concluding panel discussion will feature Souparno Bagchi, COO at BalanceHero; Bhagwan Chowdhry, Professor of Finance and Faculty Director, I-Venture at Indian School of Business; and Sanjay Aggarwal, President and CEO, Money View. The experts will deliberate on the ‘what’s next on Indian fintechs agenda’ as the promising market moves towards touching $1 trillion in AUM and $200 billion in revenue by 2030. New segments, government initiatives, fintechs solving country-specific financial problems, blockchain and finance, the next big opportunity—the session will dive into everything that is behind the winds of change in the Indian fintech sector.


Catch all these incredible speakers, sessions and more, at TechSparks 2022. Book your TechSparks 2022 ticket here.

