[TechSparks 2022] 10 reasons to attend the 13th edition of India’s most influential tech event

YourStory’s flagship event TechSparks is gearing up for a spectacular 13th edition. As the most influential tech event in the country, it brings top stakeholders of the Indian and global startup and tech ecosystem under one roof.





YourStory has made significant contributions in changing the tech narrative in India, fostering some of the most recognised and influential startups, delivering stories, catalysing conversations, forging connections, and empowering potential entrepreneurs and changemakers.

With just a few days to go, here are 10 reasons why you should attend the TechSparks 2022.

1. It’s back to being in-person

After two years, TechSparks is rebooting its in-person avatar in Bengaluru, on November 10 - 12, 2022. In its 13th spectacular in-person edition.TechSparks is where you can quite literally rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in the business.





At this special 13th edition, witness the biggest gathering of entrepreneurs, policymakers, technologists, investors, mentors, and business leaders as they deliberate, deep-dive, and decode the promise of India’s tech agenda.





You will get a ringside view of the latest innovations from the startup and tech ecosystem, as well as insights from changemakers and industry pioneers, and the opportunity to engage with the best from India’s ecosystem and overseas.





For all you know, this may be the year you get to forge that invaluable connection with a potential client, collaborator or mentor that can make a powerful difference to your business.

2. A fantastic lineup of speakers

Over the past 12 years, TechSparks has been a platform for cutting-edge technologies, audacious ideas, path-breaking disruptions and deep humane conversations from. This year, too, we hope to not just meet, but also exceed your expectations and deliver yet another stunning lineup of speakers including Tony Fadell, the iPod inventor; Alakh Pandey, the founder of India’s newest edtech unicorn - PhysicsWallah; Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, founders of Zepto and the champions of the 10-minute delivery; and Sandeep Nailwal, the co-founder of Polygon who snagged Mark Cuban as an investor.

Excited to know the list of speakers for TechSparks 2022? Click here.

3. Curated sessions

Over the decade, TechSparks has hosted influencers, VCs, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. This year too, YourStory has curated some fantastic speakers tracks, and topics for its attendees. You get to hear from the best and brightest minds in the industry from India and beyond.





By attending curated sessions, you will learn about scaling, staying agile, navigating crises, and more. During keynotes, hear from the top minds of the industry on topics that cut across sectors, geographies, and themes.





TechSparks 2022 will also host panel discussions on topics that matter the most and cover the larger picture.





Additionally, industry leaders will share insights, anecdotes, and learnings on their journeys, struggles, and more.

4. Masterclasses and workshops

At TechSparks 2022, you will have the opportunity to be a part of crucial masterclasses that will dive deep into topics, break down complex ideas and concepts, and provide insights from experts.





YourStory has also arranged for workshops to walk you through processes and take you behind the scenes of things that are changing the industry and the world from technology, managing large teams, to growing digitally.

5. Celebrate the ‘Made in India’

In line with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, YourStory will provide a platform for homegrown startups to showcase their innovations, ideas, products, technologies, and more. TechSparks 2022 will celebrate indigenous Made in India startups, their entrepreneurs, and innovators who are curious about joining the ecosystem.

6. Meet investors

Looking to partner with top Venture Capital firms and angel investors? TechSparks 2022 is the place to be to meet, interact with and pitch to potential investors, collaborators, and mentors.





TechSparks has been the definitive platform for entrepreneurs to flex their ‘hustle muscle’ for publicity, connections, recognition and funding. We understand that networking and forming connections are important for emerging entrepreneurs and have made provisions to facilitate VC, enterprise and other ecosystem connections for founders.

7. Stay abreast of the tech dynamic

In these dynamic and disruptive times, organisations are becoming more dependent on their ability to harness and leverage new technologies to succeed and stay competitive. TechSparks can be just the place to add new knowledge to your arsenal and leverage emerging tech as a powerful business differentiator.

8. Discover India’s most promising startups

Every year, YourStory unveils the prestigious list of Tech30 companies at TechSparks, which are early-stage tech startups with the potential to be global successes.





Tech30 startups, showcased by YourStory, in the last eight years have raised capital of over $2 billion. Some of the past star Tech30 startups include Freshworks, Flutura, Little Eye Labs, Capillary Technologies, ForusHealth, LogiNext, and Airwoot, to name a few.

9. Go global

As geographical barriers get blurred in the new normal, TechSparks goes global. In this edition, we strive to bring together thought leaders from across the world. Part of our global speaker lineup includers Tony Fadell, the iPod inventor. As the author of more than 300 patents, he sold a microprocessor startup to Apple just as he was leaving college. Tony went on to make the iPod and iPhone, start Nest, and create the Nest Learning Thermostat. He now leads the investment and advisory firm Future Shape, where he mentors the next generation of startups that are changing the world.





TechSparks 2022 will also facilitate cross-border collaborations and the potential for global change with global acceleration opportunities for Indian startups. The countries involved include the UK and Japan, among others.

10. Find job opportunities

At TechSparks, interact with the top stakeholders — government, startups, enterprises, VCs, and incubators — of the ecosystem to get a unique chance to interact with prospective employers and employees.





Catch all these incredible speakers and more, at TechSparks 2022 with a specially discounted all-access early bird ticket. Hurry! Prices go up soon!