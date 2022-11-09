Menu
By women, for women: Here's what you can expect from the Mother-Verse track at TechSparks 2022

By Udbhavi Balakrishna
November 09, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 09 2022 13:41:50 GMT+0000
By women, for women: Here’s what you can expect from the Mother-Verse track at TechSparks 2022
Working mothers have long been fighting the long fight - battling society’s doubts and questions as entrepreneurs while thriving in their motherhood journeys. Here’s a track dedicated to identifying how we can elevate them better to do this and more.
TechSparks 2022, YourStory’s flagship and India’s largest startup-tech event is now offline, bringing to you some of the biggest names from the startup and tech industries. With 10 main sector tracks and over 15 special focus tracks, there is something for everyone at TechSparks 2022 this weekend.


One such track is Mother-Verse – a shared learning space for working mothers, by working mothers.


Mompreneurs and mothers working in any capacity are always subjected to the sexist stigma that deems it impossible for them to be acing motherhood, familial responsibilities and entrepreneurship together. They are often asked to choose or compromise between these supposedly distinct roles, which is not just an archaic concept but is also demeaning and disrespectful.


“Why choose at all?” ask many women leaders and working mothers, who are breaking the mould and living their unapologetic best lives navigating (and thriving in) these roles.


Follow the Mother-Verse track on Day 3 of TechSparks 2022 to learn how they do it and how you can too.

Here are key sessions you’ll want to follow:

To grow at work requires utmost dedication and focus, but also the support of all stakeholders. Sangeetha Shetty, Global Head of HR at Ascendion discusses how women can balance work and family commitments in her keynote speech ‘Mums at work: Growing without compromise’.


You will also learn how to succeed as both a mother and a founder in a fireside chat with Sreyssha George, MD and Partner, Boston Consulting Group moderated by Beverly Kim White, Senior Anchor, YourStory.

How does one manage a full-time job and motherhood, doing due justice to both jobs?

Discover tips and learnings from the journeys of enterprising women leaders Prajna Mohanty, Director Human Resources, Ascendion; Manjiri Bakre, Founder and CEO at OncoStem Diagnostics; Shoma Narayanan, Managing Director - Group Strategic Marketing & Communications at DBS India; and Sangeeta Shetty, Global Head of HR at Ascendion in a panel discussion moderated by Lathika Pai, Country Head, Microsoft.


Often, many companies preach one thing and practise another. This is especially true in the case of working mothers. What are companies doing to put their money where their mouth is? Or rather, what should they be doing? Follow along as Prakash Balasubramanian, Executive VP, Ascendion, discusses how and why we must build truly inclusive workplaces that support working mothers in their career development.


Catch all these incredible speakers, sessions and more, only at TechSparks 2022. Book your TechSparks 2022 ticket here.

