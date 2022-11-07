Menu
A unique opportunity for startups to pitch their business ideas to leading Japanese corporates at TechSparks 2022

By Surya Kannoth
November 07, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 07 2022 12:39:29 GMT+0000
A unique opportunity for startups to pitch their business ideas to leading Japanese corporates at TechSparks 2022
JETRO’s Enterprise Connect session at TechSparks 2022 will allow startups to engage in 1:1 conversations with Japanese corporations to discuss proof of concepts, co-creation, and much more in a closed-door, speed-dating format interaction.
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is hosting an Enterprise Connect session on the sidelines of TechSparks 2022 - YourStory’s flagship startup-tech and leadership conference where startups are invited to pitch their business ideas to leading Japanese corporates to explore collaboration opportunities.


This 1.5 hour-long session, scheduled to be held on November XX, 2022, will feature a special delegation of Japanese corporates who are looking for potential business partners in India. Leading names such as Denso International India, Maruti Suzuki India, Murata Electronics India, atDose, Geoglyph, Mitsui & Co India, Marubeni India and Mynavi Solutions India will be in attendance. Startups can engage in 1:1 conversations with the Japanese corporates to discuss proof of concepts, co-creation and much more in the closed-door session.


JETRO is a government-related organisation that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. In recent years, JETRO has facilitating collaboration between Japanese and overseas companies for open innovation in digital and green transformation through the support program called "J-Bridge." To achieve this goal, JETRO holds online/in-person events, seminars and pitch opportunities related to open innovation across the world. Also they are arrange 1-1 meetings between Japanese and overseas companies.


Expressing his delight on the occasion, Toshihiro Mizutani, Director General, JETRO Bengaluru, said, "Due to the COVID situation, there has been a rapid acceleration in Degital transfoamtion, new busibess creations and open innovation in recent years in Japan. With Bengaluru being the hub of global R&D and startups in India, and TechSparks being one of the biggest startup related events in Bengaluru. We would like to leverage this event for Japanese corporations to make future collaboration with Indian startups"


The 14th edition of YourStory’s flagship event, TechSparks, will focus on Building on India’s tech agenda—a theme that is aligned with the Government of India’s vision of Technology-enabled Development’. The three-day long event, to be held between November 10 and 12, will see 10 main sector tracks, 15+ special focus tracks, and sessions spanning 100+ hours.

