The track at TechSparks 2022 that will be invaluable for leaders looking to fuel their growth

Here are a few key sessions and speakers on the topic that will help you understand what goes behind taking a company to $1 billion and how to solve some of the biggest growth challenges.

Find your voice - the brand building masterclass for CXOs

It is very easy to be a content creator today. The real challenge lies in making an impact. This brand building masterclass featuring Gaurav Mishra, Director - Digital Adfactors PR will show CXOs how they can leverage social media effectively and get their voice across to the right audience. It is designed in a practical way that will teach you how to find your voice in a crowded market and win by being outstanding and differentiated and help you make sure your brand is highly recognised and remembered.

101 - navigating the global winter

That first infusion of capital can make or break an idea. How can entrepreneurs stand out & raise money in these difficult times? Let India's top VCs tell you what they are looking for when it comes to finding the perfect company to back on this track featuring Shanti Mohan, CEO & Co-founder LetsVenture; Ankur Khaitan, Principle, Fireside Ventures, and Mandeep Kaur, Chiratae Ventures.

Building startups that last a lifetime

Nobody sets out to create a company with an expiration date. Building a sustainable business is among the top things on any entrepreneur's wishlist. On this keynote, Rishi Das, Co-founder & Chairman, Indiqube delves into how to play the long game.

The art of hiring and retaining the best tech talent

Finding the right tech talent has become nothing short of an impossible task nowadays. Moreover, the last couple of years have proved that employees are looking for more than just a good salary. So, how do you find, and more importantly, retain, your talent? This session featuring Roopa Kumar, Founder & CEO, Purple Quarter; will decode precisely that.

What makes the right product?

If you’re keen on getting first-hand lessons from e-commerce giants on how to create world class, high-growth-scalable products, intricacies of product development and much don’t miss this panel featuring Vidit Aatrey, Co-founder, Meesho; Sanjeev Barnwal; Co-founder; CTO Meesho; and Khadim Batti; Co-Founder & CEO, Whatfix.

Beyond Banking: How to effectively leverage your banking partner as you scale

Small steps or big leaps – wherever your ambitions take you, your banking partner can help beyond banking at every step. So when you think of taking your business to new markets, this masterclass by Arpan Nangia, Director & Head of Sales, Global Payments Solutions, Commercial Banking Director & Head of Sales, Global Payments Solutions, Commercial Banking, HSBC will help you discover unexplored opportunities beyond banking.

Things to avoid on the path to scaling

Scaling and growing effectively sometimes isn’t just about what you do, but rather what you don’t do. This panel featuring Dev Ramnane, Business Leader and Entrepreneur, AWS; Vineet Sethi, SVP - Diversified Financial Services, PayU Payments; Gaurav Goel, Senior Group President and Country Head, Emerging Large Corporate, Yes Bank; and M Naveen Kumar, Engineering Program Manager,





NetApp deep dives on the things to avoid on the path to scaling.

What makes the perfect ESOP philosophy?

In recent times, as the Indian startup ecosystem struggles to hire and retain top talent, there has been a rise in the penetration of ESOPs. This fireside chat with Sharat Khurana, Managing Director Carta India will help you learn how to design an ESOP plan that benefits both the company and the employees.

How to crack your first corporate customer

One of the top motives for startups to pursue partnerships is not finance. It's getting access to the larger partner’s market. Here's how founders are navigating the ups and downs of a corporate-startup partnership. This session moderated by Ashok Chandavarkar (Director - Strategic Initiatives, Intel India featuring Abhay Tandon, Head - Digital & AI Innovation, TVS Motors, Sruthi Kannan, Head - Cisco LaunchPad, Cisco, and Derick Jose, Co-founder & CPO, Flutura will explore the mindset of corporate innovation teams and their motivations to engage with deep tech startups. It will also suggest how startups can navigate corporate innovation and other questions in the minds of the founders.

Achieving baseline security at scale

Security is essential to help you earn the trust of your customers, regulators, and auditors and protect yourself from malicious actors. New and evolving threat vectors with growing levels of sophistication mean that security is not a one-time task. This session featuring Kumara Raghavan, India Head, Startup Sales Segment, AWS, Rahul Sasi, Co-founder, CEO, CloudSEK, and Rahul Tyagi, Co-founder, Safe Security will offer insights on how businesses can ensure that their security needs are not compromised, as they scale.

Lessons on the art of product-driven customer happiness

The old wives' tales say you have to be product-driven or customer-driven—you cannot be both. However, there are companies that have mastered how to deliver customer happiness while being product-driven. This masterclass by Ramesh Parthasarathy, Vice President Engineering, Chief Architect, Customer Experience Products, Freshworks should help decode this myth.

Simplify your online journey

Businesses are increasingly leveraging the internet. After all, there are more customers online. But is cracking the ecommerce code really that simple? Find out what it takes to build a standout business—using tech for tech-driven customers on this fireside chat with Kumar P Saha, MD & Founder, ndhgo.





