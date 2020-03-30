Coronavirus: Mahindra & Mahindra to manufacture face shield to combat COVID-19

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, the carmaker sourced the technology behind the face shields from its American partner Ford Motor Company.

By Press Trust of India
30th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mahindra & Mahindra will manufacture a face shield designed by Ford for medical service providers to help in combating coronavirus pandemic, according to Managing Director Pawan Goenka. The company is targeting to make 500 pieces on Monday and ramp up the capacity.


"With a design sourced from our partner Ford Motor, we are now ready to make this face shield for use of medical service providers," Goenka said in a tweet on Monday while sharing a prototype picture.
Also Read

Mahindra & Mahindra to ready ventilator prototype in 3 days, plans to price it at Rs 7500


The company is also working on a new, low-cost ventilator. On March 26, Goenka in a series of tweets had confirmed that Mahindra is working with two large PSUs and an existing manufacturer of high-spec ventilators. The company plans to help simplify the design and also scale up manufacturing capacity.


Mahindra is expected to come up with a sophisticated ventilator at just Rs 7,500, which otherwise costs up to Rs 10 lakh, as it seeks to assist in combating coronavirus pandemic. The prototype version of the same was made by the company’s engineers at Kandivali and Igatpuri. The prototypes were created in a record 48 hours.


Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra, said, "This could be a game-changer in quickly providing large numbers of low-cost life savers, particularly when ICU ventilators are still scarce."


Mahindra Kandivali plant


The company also said that it hoped to have a prototype of an automated version of bag valve mask ventilator, commonly known as Ambu bag, in three days for approval.


Anand Mahindra had earlier taken to Twitter to announce that the group will be converting its holiday resorts to temporary care facilities.


He added, “The Mahindra Foundation will create a fund to assist the hardest hit in our value chain (small businesses and the self-employed). We will encourage associates to voluntarily contribute to the fund. I will contribute 100 percent of my salary to it and will add more over the next few months. I urge all our various businesses to also set aside contributions for those who are the hardest hit in their ecosystems."


The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1071 across the country, while the death toll rose to 29, according to the Health Ministry.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Suman Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus crisis: This tiny, inexpensive device may be able to save thousands of lives

Ramarko Sengupta

Coronavirus: Anushka-Virat, Kartik Aaryan pledge donations to PM CARES, CM relief funds

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Lessons from Bengaluru’s past in dealing with pandemics

Anil Shetty

[Funding alert] Paytm President, Rocket Internet Founder and others invest $3M in edtech startup Lido Learning

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Of survival, stimulus, and solidarity - India's story under lockdown
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: Unavailability of workers, transportation trucks remain challenges to meet demand, say FMCG players

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Ola in talks with States, Centre to offer vehicles, kitchen services

Press Trust of India

Ola Cabs gives 500 vehicles to transport doctors and for coronavirus-related activities

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus crisis: This tiny, inexpensive device may be able to save thousands of lives

Ramarko Sengupta

Support pours in from all quarters for PM's emergency fund to fight coronavirus

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Anushka-Virat, Kartik Aaryan pledge donations to PM CARES, CM relief funds

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru