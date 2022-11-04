Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Twitter being sued for employee layoffs, says report

By Team YS & Press Trust of India
November 04, 2022, Updated on : Fri Nov 04 2022 10:58:17 GMT+0000
Twitter being sued for employee layoffs, says report
The class-action lawsuit claims that Twitter employees were being sacked without giving them enough notice, which is a violation of the laws.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Elon Musk-controlled ﻿Twitter﻿ is being sued for its ongoing employee layoffs through a class-action lawsuit, according to a report.


Bloomberg News reported that a class-action lawsuit was filed on Thursday in San Francisco federal court. The workers have alleged that Twitter was sacking its employees without giving them enough notice, which was reportedly in violation of federal and California law.

According to reports, Twitter is likely to reduce its employee strength by half from the total of 7,500. 

The Bloomberg report said that the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act restricts large companies from mounting mass layoffs without at least 60 days of advance notice. 

Tesla Founder Elon Musk

Elon Musk

1579 people loved this story

The future of gig economy amid rising layoffs

This lawsuit against Twitter layoffs has been filed in an attempt to ask the court to issue an order that will require the micro-blogging platform to obey the WARN Act, as per the report. It also seeks to restrict the company from soliciting employees to sign documents that could harm or give up their right to participate in any litigation.


Twitter employees say the company is eliminating workers without enough notice in violation of federal and California law, the report said.


The employees of Twitter were already notified in the email that the layoffs were set to begin on Friday. The workers were instructed to go home and not return to the offices as the cuts proceeded.


Musk has announced plans to bring about drastic changes to and at Twitter, including charging $8 per month for the blue verification tick in front of a user's name that authenticates the individual or company on the social media platform.


Twitter's Days of Rest', which are monthly days that employees can take to rest and recharge, were removed from their calendars.


Rumours of layoffs at Twitter have been doing the rounds for some time and following Musk's acquisition, managers at Twitter were asked to draw up lists of high- and low-performing employees, likely with an eye toward job cuts.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This edtech startup focuses on the learner-centered paradigm of education

SolarSquare raises Rs 100 Cr Series A funding led by Elevation Capital, Lowercarbon

Chargebee lays off 10% of workforce blaming macroeconomic challenges

Lionel Messi is BYJU'S Global Brand Ambassador for its social initiative, Education for All

Daily Capsule
Deconstructing battery swapping
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Exploring the opportunities in revenge travel and effortless Cross Border Transactions

This medtech startup is using wireless technology to remotely monitor patients with respiratory disorders

Lionel Messi is BYJU'S Global Brand Ambassador for its social initiative, Education for All

Founder, product, execution – frameworks and stories for startup success

‘Global leaders should look at sustainability as a key aspect of their mission’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

Deconstructing battery swapping