Accacia, AlgoBulls, Get-A-Way raise early-stage funds

Real estate startup Accacia raises $2.5M in seed funding

Accacia, a real estate and infrastructure decarbonisation platform, has raised $2.5 million in seed funding from investors ﻿B Capital Group﻿ and ﻿Accel﻿. Other investors including ﻿Blume Ventures﻿, ﻿Good Capital﻿, ﻿Zerodha﻿’s Rainmatter Fund and Canada-based ﻿Loyal VC﻿also participated in the round alongwith a few unnamed angel investors.





The company will use the capital to expand its presence across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the US, and Canada over the next year.





Founded in 2022 by INSEAD alumni Annu Talreja and cofounders Piyush Chitkara and

Jagmohan Garg, Accacia says it has deployed its solutions to over 20 million square feet of institutional real estate across Asia.

AlgoBulls secures $2M in pre-Series A round

Retail stock-trading platform ﻿AlgoBulls﻿ has raised $2 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by investor ﻿Venture Catalysts﻿. The round also saw participation from ﻿DSP Group﻿, Findoc Finvest by Hemant Sood and Nitin Shahi, ﻿LetsVenture﻿, Dishant Milan Parikh (Jainam Broking), Yuvraj Thakker (BP Wealth & Fort Capital), Sharath Kumar (Ex. MD & CEO India, Tower Research Capital), among other funds & family offices.





The firm will use the fresh funds to invest in products and technology as well as onboarding new experienced traders as strategists, integrating with a greater number of broking houses and expanding into the international markets. It will also target large corporate treasuries, fund houses, large funded startups, and family offices to manage their liquid funds through fixed-income products, according to a company statement.





AlgoBulls says it has more than 25,000 clients. Its products include algorithmic trading for retail through ready-to-deploy strategies generated by AI-driven technology and trading expertise. It also allows users to build their own strategies via its platform and also provides them with an opportunity to monetise their expertise.

Get-A-Way raises $2M from Biryani by Kilo parent

Food and beverage company Get-A-Way has raised a $2 million investment from ﻿Biryani By Kilo﻿ parent Sky Gate Hospitality. The partnership will help Get-A-Way expand its footprint across the country through the cloud kitchen brand's presence in over 45 cities.





Get-A-Way was launched by Jash Shah and Pashmi Shah, siblings who quit their corporate marketing jobs in FMCG and Fashion, along with their mother, Jimmy Shah, a serial entrepreneur. It offers an array of desserts such as high-protein ice creams, low calories kulfis, popsicles, ice cream sandwiches and more. Healthy cakes and vegan ice creams will be launched soon, it said in a statement.





The startup appeared in Shark Tank India season 1 and bagged an investment of Rs 1 crore from investors Aman Gupta (Co-founder and CMO, ﻿boAt Lifestyle﻿), Ashneer Grover (Ex-MD and Co-Founder, ﻿BharatPe﻿) and Vineeta Singh (CEO, ﻿SUGAR Cosmetics﻿).

Gifting platform Swageazy raises Rs 7 crore in seed funding

Swageazy, a Delhi-based enterprise gifting platform, has secured Rs 7 crore (~$850,000) in seed funding in a round led by ﻿Info Edge ventures﻿. The round also saw participation from ﻿Anicut Capital﻿(through the Angel fund arm), Huddle Ventures, and other prolific angel investors including Ankur Agarwal (Co-founder, Dunzo), Dhruv Toshniwal (CEO and Founder, The Pant Project), and Kartik Mandaville (CEO, Springworks) among others.





The startup will use the fresh funds to acquire talent, and bolster product development as well as technology, with a vision to further expand its customer portfolio, the company said in a statement.





Founded by Sameer Wahie and Sneh Setu in March 2021, Swageazy aims to simplify and streamline the process of gifting. The company has built a platform that enables businesses to curate a gift pack of their choice, with Swageazy handling everything else—from design assistance to last-mile delivery across Indian and international markets.

Aerial transport firm BonV Aero raises undisclosed amount of seed funding

BonV Aero, an eVTOL (electric Vertical Take Off and Landing aircraft) startup based in Bengaluru, has raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding from Headstart Investor Circle. The CEO of Acumen Aviation, Founder of Enarka India, Indian Army Veterans, Funds of Academic incubators such as IIT Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, and AIC (Atal Incubation Centre) CV Raman Global University, Odisha, also participated in the round.





The startup is developing carbon-free smart aerial mobility. Supported by IIT Mandi, AIC CV Raman Global University, Odisha in India BonV Aero is a technology company pioneering autonomous electric air mobility systems through its Electric Vertical Takeoff Landing (E-VTOL) vehicle and allied ecosystem.

GoKwik wins grant of $30,000 at 2022 Small Business Grant Contest

FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp, announced the Winner of the 2022 Small Business Grant Contest (SBGC) TM in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) region. The winner of the contest was Chirag Taneja, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿GoKwik﻿, an ecommerce company on a mission to help direct-to-consumer brands and marketplaces increase their sales through its Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning software.





The company was awarded a grant of $30,000.





Other winners include Indonesia's Kargo Technologies–a logistics platform connecting shippers with truckers to bring down logistics costs by removing middlemen and reducing empty trips; China's magAssist–a MedTech company that develops circulatory support devices for acute/severe cardiac and pulmonary failure; and Singapore's Homage–a healthcare services platform that caters to adults and the elderly, connecting households with licensed caregivers, nurses, therapists and physicians.





(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)