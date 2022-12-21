Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Ansys forms partnership with TCS for EV tech

By Team EnterpriseStory
December 21, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 21 2022 15:22:58 GMT+0000
Ansys forms partnership with TCS for EV tech
Here’s your daily dose of key developments in the technology world of India
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ansys signs MoU with TCS for EV technology

Ansys, an engineering simulation software company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to focus on electric vehicle (EV) technology development.


Under the agreement, TCS will develop a Center of Excellence (CoE) for advanced digital engineering for vehicle electrification in Pune using Ansys’ simulation software.


TCS EV CoE will leverage advanced engineering simulation methods to accelerate vehicle electrification development for global automotive customers. This CoE will develop solutions on e-powertrain components like batteries, motors, inverters, and power electronics and their integration into EVs.

Infosys bags top honour for combating climate change

Infosys has been recognised for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its annual A-List.


Based on data reported through CDP’s 2022 Climate Change questionnaire, Infosys is one of the smaller companies that achieved an ‘A’ - out of nearly 15,000 companies scored.

infosys

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. This year, over 680 investors with over $130 trillion in assets and 280 major purchasers with $6.4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks, and opportunities through CDP’s platform. This saw responses from 18,700 companies.


Infosys has been featured in the leadership category under the CDP Climate Change disclosure for the seventh year in a row.

InstaSafe forms distribution partnership with ZNet Technologies

Cloud-based security service provider InstaSafe has announced a partnership with ZNet Technologies, a distributor of cloud services, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity solutions. Through this partnership, InstaSafe will tap into markets across India through ZNet’s partner network.


"Under this partnership, we plan to leverage our synergies with them across India. Additionally, we envision developing mutually integrated products that will help customers change their security paradigm," said InstaSafe CEO Sandip Panda.


The Bengaluru-headquartered company recently won the Security Product Company of the Year under the product segment of the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) in its 11th edition. It was also featured as one of the representative vendors in Gartner's Market Guide for Zero Trust Network Access twice in a row.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Agri consumer brand Eggoz raises $8.8M led by IvyCap Ventures

Bajo Foods, What’s Up Wellness, Octanom raise early-stage deals

Backed by Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath, this smart appliance is catering to Indian cooking needs

New COVID outbreak in China: India Inc says no need to panic yet

Daily Capsule
Road ahead for India’s logistics sector
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

BYJU’S denies allegation of buying phone numbers of children, threatening parents

New COVID outbreak in China: India Inc says no need to panic yet

Bajo Foods, What’s Up Wellness, Octanom raise early-stage deals

Agri consumer brand Eggoz raises $8.8M led by IvyCap Ventures

D2C Startup Beco raises $3M in Series A round led by Rukam Capital

What it takes to be resilient: Sania Mirza and Games 24x7’s Trivikraman Thampy on learning to deal with struggles and failures