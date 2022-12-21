Ansys forms partnership with TCS for EV tech

Ansys signs MoU with TCS for EV technology

Ansys, an engineering simulation software company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to focus on electric vehicle (EV) technology development.





Under the agreement, TCS will develop a Center of Excellence (CoE) for advanced digital engineering for vehicle electrification in Pune using Ansys’ simulation software.





TCS EV CoE will leverage advanced engineering simulation methods to accelerate vehicle electrification development for global automotive customers. This CoE will develop solutions on e-powertrain components like batteries, motors, inverters, and power electronics and their integration into EVs.

Infosys bags top honour for combating climate change

Infosys has been recognised for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its annual A-List.





Based on data reported through CDP’s 2022 Climate Change questionnaire, Infosys is one of the smaller companies that achieved an ‘A’ - out of nearly 15,000 companies scored.

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. This year, over 680 investors with over $130 trillion in assets and 280 major purchasers with $6.4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks, and opportunities through CDP’s platform. This saw responses from 18,700 companies.





Infosys has been featured in the leadership category under the CDP Climate Change disclosure for the seventh year in a row.

InstaSafe forms distribution partnership with ZNet Technologies

Cloud-based security service provider InstaSafe has announced a partnership with ZNet Technologies, a distributor of cloud services, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity solutions. Through this partnership, InstaSafe will tap into markets across India through ZNet’s partner network.





"Under this partnership, we plan to leverage our synergies with them across India. Additionally, we envision developing mutually integrated products that will help customers change their security paradigm," said InstaSafe CEO Sandip Panda.





The Bengaluru-headquartered company recently won the Security Product Company of the Year under the product segment of the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) in its 11th edition. It was also featured as one of the representative vendors in Gartner's Market Guide for Zero Trust Network Access twice in a row.