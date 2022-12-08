Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Apple tax: Twitter Blue to cost $11 for iPhone app users

By Team YS
December 08, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 08 2022 10:04:58 GMT+0000
Apple tax: Twitter Blue to cost $11 for iPhone app users
Micro-blogging platform Twitter would charge users $7 per month if they pay for the Blue subscription service through the web.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Twitter﻿ plans to revise the pricing of its verified subscription service Twitter Blue to $11 per month for users paying for the service through their iPhone app.


According to a report on The Information, the micro-blogging platform would charge users $7 per month for the subscription through the web.


YourStory could not independently verify the report. Twitter did not respond to queries at the time of publication.

ALSO READ
Twitter’s verified service to launch next week with different colours

The report stated that the development is likely a reflection of the cut that Apple takes on revenues from apps. The iPhone maker collects a service fee of up to 30% for digital purchases as part of its App Store policy.


The lower pricing for the Blue subscription through the web could potentially draw more Twitter users to opt for it instead of subscribing through their iPhone, the report noted.


Recently, Elon Musk said the new verification system will be colour-coded—gold checks for companies, grey checks for governments, and blue checks for individuals, including celebrities. 


Besides a verified tick badge, Twitter’s subscription service will give users priority in replies, mentions, and searches, which, according to Musk, is “essential to defeat spam/scam.” 


The initial verification subscription service was paused on November 11 in the wake of a surge in fake accounts posing as brands and celebrities.


Last month, Musk started criticising Apple over its commissions on transactions and claimed that the iPhone maker threatened to withhold Twitter from the App Store. 


Later, he tweeted that he met Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook at Apple’s headquarters, adding, "Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BharatPe claims over Rs 88 Cr in damages from Ashneer Grover and family

How a Zero Trust approach to cybersecurity can help digital native businesses keep their products and services secure

29 quotes from Plato, the Father of Western philosophy

HUL, other FMCGs in acquisition talks with Oziva: Report

Daily Capsule
Sirona’s three-pronged game plan
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Uniqus launches business operations; raises $12.5M Series A funding

Startup funding drops 35% from 2021: Report

How a Zero Trust approach to cybersecurity can help digital native businesses keep their products and services secure

We Founder Circle launches two angel funds

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 8, 2022)

HUL, other FMCGs in acquisition talks with Oziva: Report