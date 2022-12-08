Apple tax: Twitter Blue to cost $11 for iPhone app users

﻿Twitter﻿ plans to revise the pricing of its verified subscription service Twitter Blue to $11 per month for users paying for the service through their iPhone app.





According to a report on The Information, the micro-blogging platform would charge users $7 per month for the subscription through the web.





YourStory could not independently verify the report. Twitter did not respond to queries at the time of publication.

ALSO READ Twitter’s verified service to launch next week with different colours

The report stated that the development is likely a reflection of the cut that Apple takes on revenues from apps. The iPhone maker collects a service fee of up to 30% for digital purchases as part of its App Store policy.





The lower pricing for the Blue subscription through the web could potentially draw more Twitter users to opt for it instead of subscribing through their iPhone, the report noted.





Recently, Elon Musk said the new verification system will be colour-coded—gold checks for companies, grey checks for governments, and blue checks for individuals, including celebrities.





Besides a verified tick badge, Twitter’s subscription service will give users priority in replies, mentions, and searches, which, according to Musk, is “essential to defeat spam/scam.”





The initial verification subscription service was paused on November 11 in the wake of a surge in fake accounts posing as brands and celebrities.





Last month, Musk started criticising Apple over its commissions on transactions and claimed that the iPhone maker threatened to withhold Twitter from the App Store.





Later, he tweeted that he met Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook at Apple’s headquarters, adding, "Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”