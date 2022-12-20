Menu
Axiscades Technologies bags new contract from Airbus

By Team EnterpriseStory
December 20, 2022, Updated on : Tue Dec 20 2022 15:32:09 GMT+0000
Axiscades Technologies bags new contract from Airbus
Here's your daily dose of key developments in the technology world of India
Focused on the aerospace industry, Axiscades Technologies has again bagged a new contract from aviation giant Airbus to provide engineering services for product design and development and plant engineering for all its aircraft programmes.


Axiscades is also a preferred EMES (Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering, and Services Strategic Suppliers) supplier for Airbus.


Axiscades and Airbus have worked together for over a decade. This is the fourth time that Axiscades has been awarded a contract by Airbus for engineering services, following a rigorous Joint Sourcing Optimisation campaign.

Airbus
ALSO READ
4 Bengaluru startups will work with Airbus to shape the future of aerospace

HGS approves share buyback amounting to Rs 1,020 crore

Business process management company Hinduja Global Solutions Limited (HGS) has approved a share buyback amounting to Rs 1,020 crore at a price of Rs 1,700 per share. The buyback will be on a proportionate basis through a tender offer process.

The Board approved a total pay-out of Rs 1,020 crore towards buyback representing 24.15% and 13.19 percent of the aggregate of the company’s fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves, a statement from the company said.

HGS said the announcement of the buy-back follows multiple corporate developments in the last few weeks, with the company moving forward on its digital-led HGS 2.0 journey.


The company also appointed Ashok P Hinduja to the board and he takes over as the non-executive chairman.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

