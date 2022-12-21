Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

BYJU’S denies allegation of buying phone numbers of children, threatening parents

By Ishan Patra
December 21, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 21 2022 14:55:58 GMT+0000
BYJU’S denies allegation of buying phone numbers of children, threatening parents
Edtech giant BYJU'S said that with over 150 million registered students and top-of-the-mind brand recall, it does not need to buy or use external databases.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Edtech unicorn ﻿BYJU'S﻿ on Wednesday denied allegations of purchasing phone numbers of children and their parents and threatening them that their future would be ruined if they don’t buy its courses.


“BYJU'S strongly denies the allegation that it purchases students' databases. We categorically state that we have never bought any database,” the edtech company said in a statement.


The clarification comes a day after the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo told ANI, “We came to know how BYJU'S buying phone numbers of children and their parents, rigorously following them and threatening them that their future will be ruined.”

byjus
ALSO READ
After a turbulent year, edtech players to navigate a hybrid world in 2023

The NCPCR chief added, “They're targeting first-generation learners. We'll initiate action, and if need be, will make a report and write to the government.”

The edtech company further stated that with more than 150 million registered students and with the top-of-the-mind recall that the BYJU'S brand has in India, it does not need to buy or use external databases. 

“We emphasise that our lead pipeline comprises exclusively of our app users, walk-ins, and incoming requests for consultation. BYJU’S is ranked No. 19 in the coveted Kantar list of India’s most trusted brands. We do not need to and we never make cold calls or unscheduled walk-in visits. We strongly refute any allegation that indicates otherwise,” the company elaborated.


The apex child rights body has issued a summons to CEO Byju Raveendran over allegations that the company is indulging in malpractices to lure parents and children to buy their courses. He has been summoned to appear before NCPCR this week.


BYJU'S is facing a range of complaints on social media platforms and consumer websites, with customers alleging that they were exploited and deceived as they had to put their savings and futures in jeopardy, a Reuters report stated last week.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Agri consumer brand Eggoz raises $8.8M led by IvyCap Ventures

Bajo Foods, What’s Up Wellness, Octanom raise early-stage deals

Backed by Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath, this smart appliance is catering to Indian cooking needs

New COVID outbreak in China: India Inc says no need to panic yet

Daily Capsule
Road ahead for India’s logistics sector
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ansys forms partnership with TCS for EV tech

New COVID outbreak in China: India Inc says no need to panic yet

Bajo Foods, What’s Up Wellness, Octanom raise early-stage deals

Agri consumer brand Eggoz raises $8.8M led by IvyCap Ventures

D2C Startup Beco raises $3M in Series A round led by Rukam Capital

What it takes to be resilient: Sania Mirza and Games 24x7’s Trivikraman Thampy on learning to deal with struggles and failures