Centre to finalise strategies for 2023 G-20 summit on Monday

By Press Trust of India
December 04, 2022, Updated on : Sun Dec 04 2022 08:22:31 GMT+0000
Centre to finalise strategies for 2023 G-20 summit on Monday
India is expected to host over 200 meetings across the country, including Hyderabad, beginning in December this year.
The Centre will convene an all-party meeting on Monday to solicit suggestions, and discuss and finalise strategies for the G-20 summit, which India will host next September.


Presidents of nearly 40 parties have been invited to the meeting by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also likely to attend the meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.


India officially assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1. New Delhi is expected to host over 200 meetings across the country, including Hyderabad, beginning in December this year.


The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of state or government is scheduled to be held on September 9-10 next year in New Delhi. Several G20 meetings will be held in various parts of the country.


West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee, who will arrive in Delhi later on Sunday, will be part of the all-party meeting.


Banerjee, however, said she would be participating in the meeting in the capacity of Trinamool Congress chairperson, and not as West Bengal chief minister.


Indonesia had earlier this month handed over the G20 presidency to India for the coming year at the Bali summit with Prime Minister Modi terming it a matter of pride for every Indian citizen.


G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.


It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

