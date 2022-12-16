Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Coordinated efforts taken to contain Chinese loan apps: FM in Rajya Sabha

By Press Trust of India
December 16, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 16 2022 11:41:57 GMT+0000
Coordinated efforts taken to contain Chinese loan apps: FM in Rajya Sabha
In the last six-seven months, the finance minister held several meetings with representatives of the central bank, her ministry officials, and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on the issue of Chinese loan apps harassing and cheating people.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Government departments and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are taking coordinated steps to check Chinese mobile apps offering easy loans and cheating people, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha on Friday.


Responding to a zero-hour issue raised by a Trinamool Congress MP, she said action has been taken against apps that are cheating people by offering loans.


The minister said in the last six-seven months, she had held several meetings with representatives of the central bank, her ministry officials, and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on the issue of Chinese loan apps harassing and cheating people.


"A lot of apps that have been badly misused have also been brought to the attention of MeiTY," she said. "So there is a coordinated effort to contain such apps. And also to take action against those who are misusing."


Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) is the nodal ministry that issues orders for blocking apps considered prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of the country and harmful to the citizens.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at TechSparks 2022
ALSO READ
MeitY startup hub partners with Meta to launch accelerator programme for XR tech startups in India

"We have taken concentrated efforts. The RBI, MeiTY, MCA, and Ministry of Finance are working to ensure the common man is not cheated by any apps," Sitharaman added.


She, however, did not specify the action taken or the number of apps banned.


Earlier, raising the issue of illegal Chinese apps, Nadimul Haque of TMC said some 600 apps offer small loans without much paperwork, and thereafter harass borrowers for recovery.


Stating that a person recently committed suicide after being harassed for recovery of Rs 3,000 loan, he said the apps gain access to private information on phones, including contact lists, photos, and videos, and use them to blackmail borrowers.


He demanded stringent action against such apps.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Fashion tech startup Virgio raises $37M in Series A funding round

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 16, 2022)

Carbon farming startup Grow Indigo raises $6M funding

BLS International Services crosses $1B market cap; turns unicorn

Daily Capsule
Indian EV sector revs up for growth
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

BLS International Services crosses $1B market cap; turns unicorn

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 16, 2022)

Markets fall for second day amid weak global trends

RBI asks Razorpay, Pine Labs, Stripe, Cashfree to hold off onboarding new merchants

Union Budget this year to follow spirit of earlier ones: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Reform to propel fundamentals of India's performance in coming decades: N Chandrasekaran