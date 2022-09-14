Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyCreator’s Inc ConferenceFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

MeitY startup hub partners with Meta to launch accelerator programme for XR tech startups in India

By Prathiksha BU
September 14, 2022, Updated on : Wed Sep 14 2022 04:28:39 GMT+0000
MeitY startup hub partners with Meta to launch accelerator programme for XR tech startups in India
The accelerator programme will support 40 early-stage startups working in building XR technologies and will receive grant of Rs 20 lakh each.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, announced its partnership with social media giant, Meta, to launch an accelerator programme to support XR technology startups in the country.


Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, and Meta’s vice president of global policy, Joel Kaplan, were part of the event.


Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “It is an important day in terms of achieving Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision of making the next 10 years as India’s Techade - full of opportunities for young Indians. It is also an important milestone in area of Metaverse, which is an important part of emerging future of the internet. I look forward to the collaboration with Meta and I hope it provides the necessary impetus towards fueling the growth of investments in future technologies in line with the government vision for making India a trillion-dollar economy by 2025.”


Reported by Mint, the accelerator programme will support 40 early-stage startups working in building XR technologies and will receive a grant of Rs 20 lakh each. Besides that, with this programme, startups will also get mentorship on range of domains including research to development phase.


The program will focus on developing technological capabilities for the metaverse and will help shape the ecosystem of emerging technologies, including Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR) in the country.


Educational institutions, including IIT Delhi; International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad; Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology, Rangpo; and Gujarat University will implement the programme.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Inside Kutumb: Building a Discord-like app for Bharat

FASTag for fuel: How this Goa-based SaaS startup is digitising vehicle payments

Tech startup Sigmoid raises $12M from Sequoia Capital India

Byju’s delays IPO by 9-12 months; sees cash flow profitability by March

Daily Capsule
BYJU’S delays IPO
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

BYJU’S delays IPO

Inside Kutumb: Building a Discord-like app for Bharat

An IIT Bombay scientist turned entrepreneur is democratising molecular tech

Tech startup Sigmoid raises $12M from Sequoia Capital India

SoftBank to launch third startup fund: Report

Techie, musician, author of bestseller 'Masala Lab' - meet Krish Ashok at DesignUp 2022