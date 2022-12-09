Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Contexto is like Wordle with never-ending guess work, but the reward feels good

By Prasannata Patwa
December 09, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 09 2022 02:20:35 GMT+0000
Contexto is like Wordle with never-ending guess work, but the reward feels good
Launched on the Google PlayStore in November 2022, the app works with infinite guesses and an AI algorithm, which calculates how close you are to the word of the day.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

If there is one game 2022 would be defined by, it is Wordle. The New York Times-owned game took Twitter by storm, with almost everyone talking about it. Guessing a five-letter word in six tries and posting about it was an unsaid mantra and being able to guess the word in three tries was a coveted streak. Some would even show off if they were able to guess the word in less than three tries.


If you still want to jog your vocabulary and like word games, Contexto might be the app for you. This app uses an artificial intelligence algorithm, which tracks how close you are to the word of the day. 


It has just over 5,000 downloads and a three-star rating, according to its listing of the Google Playstore. Contexto also has a corresponding web version that can be played on a web browser. 

How do you use Contexto?

Once the app is downloaded, you are straight away taken to a page where you can start playing the game. The user interface has a black background with a box in the middle, saying ‘Today’s Game’. The background can be changed to white by going to settings, and also on the main page.


You can also click on ‘Previous Games’ to guess the previous words dating back to September. The rest seems pretty self-explanatory once you are in, but just incase you feel like you require a guide, there is a “How to Play” section on the main page. 

Contexto

Credit: YourStory Design

ALSO READ
[App Friday] IQ Dungeon has a new take on puzzle gaming

To proceed with the game of the day, users can click on continue. This will lead you to another page with a bar where you can type in guesses. The closer you are to the word of the day, you will see the rank reducing and the colours change. 


For instance, if you are far away from guessing the right word, then the ranking would be a four-digit number and the colour of the bar would be red, while the closer you get the colour changes to orange, with three digit ranking , leading right up to green. The ranks could still be in three, two- and single-digit numbers.


You have an unlimited amount of guesses. Once a user gets the right word, they would have the first rank. It is to be noted that Contexto does not accept certain words as guesses. For instance, the app could not recognize Netflix, Tart and Costata, among others.


There isn’t a single way to crack the game. However, it does seem to function a bit on patterns. For instance, when I started guessing the words today, these were majorly random guesses. But then the word ‘Diner’ turned the bar green and the algorithm gave it a 39th rank.

Contexto

Credit: YourStory Design

ALSO READ
Inspired by Wordle, this techie built her own 6-word version

Double digit means I was getting closer to the right word. Then I started guessing the food that is sold or things related to a diner. Burgers, fries, booth, sandwiches, and cake, among others. The bar kept turning green and the rank dwindled between higher and lower double digits.

The verdict

No doubt, there is a dopamine hit when suddenly the bar turns green and you get a rank in the lower digits. Single digits are the best because it means you are coming closer to your right guess. But, the unlimited guesses are a double whammy—while you can keep predicting and trying to figure out a pattern, you need to be patient while playing it. 


Unlike Wordle, where the guesses are limited, there is a complete end once you exhaust the tries. In this unlimited guess version, you could beat around the category and still be unable to finish.


Hints could have been a good addition, especially since you have infinite tries. Some of the words are great in interesting areas like food. All in all, it is worth a shot when you get some time off or during breaks at work, particularly because the dopamine rush after you bag a single-digit rank is too hard to beat.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Uniqus launches business operations; raises $12.5M Series A funding

Cracking the code on dealing with cigarette waste

Swiggy to lay off 250 employees in December: Report

BharatPe claims over Rs 88 Cr in damages from Ashneer Grover and family

Daily Capsule
Pixxel’s path to making space history
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Cracking the code on dealing with cigarette waste

Shooting for the stars: How Pixxel is looking to make its mark in Indian space history

Pixxel’s path to making space history

VMware’s grant to IIT Bombay for deep tech research

Lay offs are deemed illegal if not carried as per Industrial Disputes Act: Minister Yadav

Bengaluru to build its own tech and innovation Museum