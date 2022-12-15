Menu
CUTS moves NCLAT against CCI order on PVR and INOX merger

By Press Trust of India
December 15, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 15 2022 03:15:37 GMT+0000
CUTS moves NCLAT against CCI order on PVR and INOX merger
Non-profit group CUTS contends that the proposed PVR-INOX merger will have anti-competitive effects on the film exhibition industry and has sought a detailed probe against the two entities.
Non-profit group Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS) has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against fair trade regulator CCI's order, which rejected its complaint against the proposed merger of multiplex chains ﻿PVR Cinemas﻿ and INOX Leisure.


In its petition, CUTS has also made PVR and INOX as parties before the (NCLAT).


The matter came up for hearing before a two-member bench on Wednesday and was adjourned till February 9, 2023.

CUTS has challenged an order of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) passed in September this year, in which it had rejected a complaint against the proposed merger of multiplex chains PVR and INOX Leisure, saying apprehension of the likelihood of anti-competitive practices by an entity cannot be a subject of the probe.

NCLAT is also the appellate tribunal against any direction issued or decision made or order passed by the CCI.


On March 27, PVR and INOX Leisure announced their merger. However, the entities were not required to seek CCI approval for the deal as it was below the regulator's threshold levels.


Under the competition law, deals beyond certain thresholds require clearance from the regulator.

CUTS had complained before CCI, contending that the proposed merger agreement would have anti-competitive effects on the film exhibition industry and sought a detailed probe against the two entities.

CCI, in its seven-page order, said it was of the view that apprehension of likelihood of Appreciable Adverse Effect on Competition (AAEC) by an entity yet to take form cannot be a subject matter of inquiry/investigation under Section 3 or 4 of the Competition Act.


While passing the order, the regulator also made it clear that post-facto if any matter of abusive conduct comes up, then that could be examined under the provisions of the Act.


Regarding averments that PVR-INOX Leisure becoming a dominant entity in the future and the apprehension of possible abuse of dominance, CCI said the proposed transaction has not even been consummated to give legal status to the new entity.

The proposed merger will create the country's largest multiplex chain with a network of more than 1,500 screens.

The merger has already approved by the shareholders and creditors of both the companies. In June this year, both PVR and INOX Leisure also received clearance for their merger from bourses NSE and BSE.


In a statement, CUTS said the Competition Act prohibits agreements which "cause" or are "likely to cause" appreciable adverse effect on competition in India.


"Since both these terms are consciously and separately used, the thresholds to invoke them should not be same," it said, adding, "CUTS has challenged the CCI order in the information filed by it against PVR and INOX, arguing that the merger agreement between them is likely to cause appreciable adverse effect on competition in India."

Edited by Teja Lele

