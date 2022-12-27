Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Urban Company scores the highest on working conditions of gig workers

By Team YS
December 27, 2022, Updated on : Tue Dec 27 2022 13:11:28 GMT+0000
Urban Company scores the highest on working conditions of gig workers
According to the Fairwork India Ratings 2022 report, Dunzo, Ola, Pharmeasy, and Uber score nil points.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Urban Company﻿ scored the highest with 7 out of 10 scores while Amazon, Dunzo, Ola, Pharmeasy, and Uber scored no points, according to the 'Fairwork India Ratings 2022: Labour Standards in the Platform Economy' report.


The report by Fairwork examined the conditions of workers on digital labour platforms in India. It assessed platforms against five principles: fair pay, fair conditions, fair contracts, fair management, and fair representation.


It assessed 12 platforms: bigbasket, Dunzo, Flipkart, Ola, PharmEasy, Porter, Swiggy, Uber, Urban Company, Zepto, and Zomato.

bigbasket, Flipkart, and Urban Company implemented and operationalised policies to ensure that all their workers earn at least the hourly local minimum wage after factoring in work-related costs.

No other platform publicly committed or provided sufficient evidence to ensure such measures, the report stated. Despite advocacy from workers and worker groups on the importance of a stable income, the platforms have been reluctant to publicly commit and operationalise a minimum wage policy, it added.


Secondly, while workers have engaged in various forms of collective action to voice their concerns in the platform economy, platforms have been uncompromisingly unwilling to recognise or negotiate with any collective body representing workers.  


"This year, no platform scored more than seven out of the maximum of ten points, and none scored all the first points across the five principles," said the report.

Fairwork India 2022
ALSO READ
India's digital ad spend to rise to $21B by 2028: Redseer report

Gig platforms ranked

bigbasket, Flipkart, Swiggy, Urban Company, and Zomato were awarded points under 'fair conditions' for simplifying their insurance claims processes and for having operational emergency helplines on the platform interface. Only bigbasket, Swiggy, and Urban Company were awarded an additional point for implementing a loss-of-pay policy that provides workers with a financial safety net during medical illnesses.


Seven out of twelve platforms were awarded a point for 'fair contracts'—including bigbasket, Flipkart, Swiggy, Porter, Urban Company, Zepto, and Zomato—for ensuring accessibility of their contracts and implementing a notice period before any changes. Additionally, Flipkart, Swiggy, Urban Company, Zepto and Zomato also modified their contracts to reduce the asymmetry in liabilities and added a clause for dispute resolution between workers and platforms.

 

bigbasket, Flipkart, Swiggy, Urban Company, and Zomato were awarded a point for 'fair management' for having a grievance redressal process with the option to connect with a human representative. Only Urban Company instituted regular, external audits to check for biases in its work allocation systems, in addition to adopting policies against the discrimination of its platform workers.


The Fairwork India Team is spearheaded by the Centre for IT and Public Policy (CITAPP) and International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) in association with Oxford University.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

10 entrepreneurship books of 2022 on the highs and lows of building a startup

On compounding money, skills and value: Nithin Kamath’s not-so-secret sauce to improving your odds

Sequoia-backed startup Eduvanz raises $12.6M: Report

YouTube's Courses to offer structured learning on the platform

Daily Capsule
Upward movement in India’s job market; Money View raises $75M
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Government gives official recognition to Esports

Indian banks' gross non-performing assets declined to 5.8%, but present macroeconomic environment can impact lenders' health: RBI

Agritech startup Ecozen raises $10M from Nuveen Global Fund

‘Design is at the deepest level of problem-solving’ – Top 60 quotes of 2022 on the importance and impact of design

Crypto exchange Bitget records 200% growth in India in 2022

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 27, 2022)