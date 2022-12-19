e-TRNL Energy, Push Sports secure early-stage funding

e-TRNL Energy raises Rs 7.5 crore in pre-seed round led by Speciale Invest

Battery tech startup e-TRNL Energy raised Rs 7.5 crore as seed money from a number of investors. The round was led by Speciale Invest, a deeptech venture capital firm. Other investors include Micelio Mobility, a clean mobility fund, and CIIE, a startup incubator established by IIM-Ahmedabad.





The startup will use the funds “for accelerating the product cycle reducing the time-lines to deliver the products to its customers”.





e-TRNL Energy has come up with advanced battery technology that is designed to withstand the harsh conditions of electric mobility, especially given India’s varied climate landscape in addition to promising fast charging and being cost-efficient.





e-TRNL-Energy was founded by IITians Apoorv Shaligram and Uttam Kumar Sen in 2021.

Pheal raises Rs 2.25 crore in seed funding

Pheal, a healthtech startup that offers physical therapy tools for physiotherapists through an app, has raised Rs 2.25 crore in a seed round of funding from Maheswari Investors and Pratik Agarwal. Launched in July this year, Pheal claims its digitised prescription tool is enabling physiotherapists to provide better patient care using technology.





Pheal co-founder Namita Ambani said, “The team behind Pheal hopes to spread the message that ‘You can Be More’ using the app. When you have more time to devote to your work, whether it's at a clinic, as a freelancer, or at a hospital, you'll see greater results.”

Push Sports raises undisclosed amount in seed round

Delhi-based sports education and infrastructure startup Push Sports raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round led by Singapore-based investor syndicate BeyondSeed, Moonshine Technologies Pvt Ltd, and ah! Ventures' angel platform.





The startup will utilise the funds to expand its reach from six exclusive arenas in Delhi-NCR to other cities including Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Rohtak. Push Sports is building a full-stack fitness and training platform to provide access to professionally run, digitally connected playing arenas with day and night sports facilities.





Push Sports, which has over 400 subscribers and more than 1,500 pay-to-play customers, hopes to clock an annual revenue growth of 150% in the financial year of 2023.





