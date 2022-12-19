Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

e-TRNL Energy, Push Sports secure early-stage funding

By Vidhya Sivaramakrishnan
December 19, 2022, Updated on : Mon Dec 19 2022 16:31:19 GMT+0000
e-TRNL Energy, Push Sports secure early-stage funding
YourStory presents a daily funding roundup for the Indian startup ecosystem. Here's the roundup for Monday, December 19, 2022.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

e-TRNL Energy raises Rs 7.5 crore in pre-seed round led by Speciale Invest

Battery tech startup e-TRNL Energy raised Rs 7.5 crore as seed money from a number of investors. The round was led by Speciale Invest, a deeptech venture capital firm. Other investors include Micelio Mobility, a clean mobility fund, and CIIE, a startup incubator established by IIM-Ahmedabad.


The startup will use the funds “for accelerating the product cycle reducing the time-lines to deliver the products to its customers”.


e-TRNL Energy has come up with advanced battery technology that is designed to withstand the harsh conditions of electric mobility, especially given India’s varied climate landscape in addition to promising fast charging and being cost-efficient.


e-TRNL-Energy was founded by IITians Apoorv Shaligram and Uttam Kumar Sen in 2021.

Pheal raises Rs 2.25 crore in seed funding

Pheal, a healthtech startup that offers physical therapy tools for physiotherapists through an app, has raised Rs 2.25 crore in a seed round of funding from Maheswari Investors and Pratik Agarwal. Launched in July this year, Pheal claims its digitised prescription tool is enabling physiotherapists to provide better patient care using technology.


Pheal co-founder Namita Ambani said, “The team behind Pheal hopes to spread the message that ‘You can Be More’ using the app. When you have more time to devote to your work, whether it's at a clinic, as a freelancer, or at a hospital, you'll see greater results.”

Push Sports raises undisclosed amount in seed round 

Delhi-based sports education and infrastructure startup Push Sports raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round led by Singapore-based investor syndicate BeyondSeed, Moonshine Technologies Pvt Ltd, and ah! Ventures' angel platform.


The startup will utilise the funds to expand its reach from six exclusive arenas in Delhi-NCR to other cities including Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Rohtak. Push Sports is building a full-stack fitness and training platform to provide access to professionally run, digitally connected playing arenas with day and night sports facilities.


Push Sports, which has over 400 subscribers and more than 1,500 pay-to-play customers, hopes to clock an annual revenue growth of 150% in the financial year of 2023.


(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

YouTube's Courses to offer structured learning on the platform

Startup incubator iCreate plans B2B marketplace for India-made EV components

Deepika Padukone's self-care brand 82°E raises $7.5M in seed round

Wix appoints India head, plans to accelerate business in the country

Daily Capsule
Helping brands click online
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup incubator iCreate plans B2B marketplace for India-made EV components

Aquaconnect raises $15M in Series A round led by Lok Capital

Wix appoints India head, plans to accelerate business in the country

Govt expects Digital Personal Data Protection, Telecom bills to be passed in Monsoon session

Ericsson India ramps up production of 5G products

SEBI issues Rs 4.29 Cr demand notice to promoters of Deccan Chronicle Holdings