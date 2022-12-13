Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Gaana reports flat revenue for FY22

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
December 13, 2022, Updated on : Tue Dec 13 2022 16:07:11 GMT+0000
Gaana reports flat revenue for FY22
The Times-internet backed company's biggest source of revenue, advertising, grew by 15.7% to Rs 78.16 crore while its subscriptions fell by 7.8% to Rs 24.02 crore
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Audio streaming app Gaana posted a flat revenue from operations at Rs 118.53 crore as against Rs 117.88 crore in the previous fiscal year (FY21), according to regulatory filings.


Its losses contracted to Rs 316.53 crore when compared with the previous year at Rs 335.64 crore.


Splitting its revenue from operations, the Times-internet backed company's biggest source of revenue, advertising, grew by 15.7% to Rs 78.16 crore while its subscriptions fell by 7.8% to Rs 24.02 crore. As for the service platform segment, it fell by 39.9% to Rs 14.58 crore.


Breakdown of the numbers

It posted a total expenses cost of Rs 442.33 crore up by 4.9% from Rs 465.15 crore in the previous year. Content, emerged as the largest expense for Gaana. It dropled from Rs 181.78 crore in FY22 from Rs 192.78 crore a year ago. Its advertising promotional expenses the next major expenditure was down by 24.5% to Rs 118.8 crore while the employee benefit expenses were up by 11.5% to Rs 57.14 crore.








Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Paytm board approves Rs 850 Cr buyback at Rs 810 per share

Bengaluru's airport is now on metaverse

H-1B visa holders and mass layoffs

BYJU’S creditors seek quicker repayment of $1.2B loan: Report

Daily Capsule
Indian crypto exchanges are building for next bull run
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Paytm board approves Rs 850 Cr buyback at Rs 810 per share

BYJU’S creditors seek quicker repayment of $1.2B loan: Report

Bengaluru's airport is now on metaverse

India has a strong pipeline of 80 IPOs over next 5 years: RedSeer

WeWork India expects a 70% revenue rise; to expand portfolio for growth

7.45 lakh EVs supported by way of demand incentive, says minister