Games24x7 to host the ‘Future of Gaming’ hackathon on December 9, 2022

﻿Games 24x7﻿, India’s most valuable multi-game platform, brings to you the ‘Future of Gaming’ hackathon – an event where the participants get a chance to hack their way to some of the coolest tech solutions in the most exciting and thrilling manner.





The best talent shall compete to drive meaningful innovation and work around futuristic themes like ‘Preparing for 5G’, ‘Web 3.0’, and ‘New tech for gaming’. The hackathon shall be an excellent opportunity for the numerous participating teams to deploy their skills and showcase their design and development capabilities in order to come up with compelling, strategic, and novel ideas.





The online gaming sector is amongst the fastest growing sectors in the Media & Entertainment space in India, backed by tremendous growth and empowerment of entrepreneurial talent. The integration of burgeoning technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, hyper personalisation, augmented reality and virtual reality are driving immersive customer experiences. This meteoric growth, while providing a great opportunity for the coding community, also calls for constant innovation. It shall be interesting to see how a group of motivated tech talent taps into their capabilities and imagines the future with their understanding of the sector and the technologies that drive it.





The online gaming sector thrives on innovation and formats such as these accelerate the speed of thought and encourage young talent to come forward and contribute to new-age technology solutions. The dream of ‘India Techade’ can only be fulfilled if our talent is future-ready. Games24x7, with its ethos ‘Science of Gaming’ at the heart of all that they do, is organizing this hackathon in order to foster the scientific thought process and catalyze the tremendous potential which exists within the tech community.





Games24x7 is an India headquartered online gaming company with a portfolio that spans skill games (rummy, fantasy sports, carrom) and a casual games platform (U Games). It was founded by New York University-trained economists Bhavin Pandya and Trivikraman Thampy in 2006. Backed by marquee investors including Tiger Global, The Raine Group, and Malabar Investment Advisors, the company specializes in using behavioural science, technology and artificial intelligence to provide an awesome game-playing experience across all its platforms.





With the ‘Future of Gaming’ hackathon, the company aims to provide a robust platform for the right talent to hone their skills and grow their understanding of the space in order to be able to realize the true potential of this sector. It is just the right place for the passionate game-changers who dare to challenge the status quo, are curious, futuristic, and up for a mighty challenge.





The top participants shall get a chance to win exciting rewards. Details follow.

Key themes for the hackathon:

1. Preparing for 5G: With the advent of 5G technology, gamers will get speedy and robust connections, low latency and faster response time. This theme will highlight the innovations that can be achieved with 5G.

2. Web 3.0: We are living in the era of Web 3.0 and the theme will focus on building an NFT-based ecosystem.

3. New tech for gaming: As the industry is inundated with new technology and innovations, the hackathon will feature some of the latest technologies in gaming and related features.

Who can apply?

1. Product Managers: Individuals with strong experience in dynamic product management roles with an understanding of user needs. Those with experience in conceptualising ideas and building VI products, games and features with a defining vision for a product should apply.

2. UX Designers: Individuals with experience in design, wire-framing, prototyping tools, and designing cross-platform experiences. UX designers holding proven experience and visual design expertise demonstrated through mock-ups and style guides.

3. Engineers: Individuals holding experience in product development, proficient in any object-oriented programming languages (Java, Python, C++, C#, Kotlin, JavaScript, React Native etc), with an ability to build quick iteration of product, game and feature meeting MVP requirements.

Hackathon rulebook

The hackathon has a set of fairly simple rules that need to be followed. Participants will be forming teams of 6-8 members to build solutions using technology and tools of their choice from the main three themes in focus. Games24x7 will provide AWS account access for the 24-hour hackathon. The limited AWS services (such as EC2, DynamoDB, Sagemaker, Kinesis, SNS, SQS, Video Streaming, GamesLift etc) will be available to build and demo the solution. The presentation format consists of a 5-minute presentation to the jury panel, a 5-minute demo, and an in depth explanation of the code and approach used to build the solution. Evaluation will be done on the basis of innovation, demo, completeness of the solution and relevance of the problem statement to the theme.

Prizes galore

The winners will not only win a cash prize upto Rs 4 lakh, but also grab additional goodies along with bragging rights on social media posts. But most rewarding will be the experience of getting to work on cutting-edge technology and collaborating with fellow game geeks.





So, gamers form your ‘Clans’ and get ready for some solid ‘Camping’ at the Games24x7: The Future of Gaming hackathon!





Hackathon will go live on December 9, 2022





For team registration, click here.





For individual registration, click here.