Global Captive Centres to add 3.64 lakh jobs in next 12 months: Report

By Press Trust of India
December 07, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 07 2022 13:41:28 GMT+0000
Global Captive Centres to add 3.64 lakh jobs in next 12 months: Report
Among cities, Bengaluru is expected to lead in terms of job creation.
Global Captive Centres (GCCs) are looking to ramp up their workforce and add close to 3.64 lakh jobs within the next 12 months amid a spurt in service demand from key global markets, says a report.


According to NLB Services' India Captivating Report, the GCC sector will scale up from the current $35.9 billion to $60-85 billion by 2026.


A spurt in service demand from key global markets (34%) is the key reason driving the demand for talent.


From a sub-sector perspective, IT software and consulting with 33% of the respondents keen on ramping up the talent pool topped the chart. The next was BFSI (21%), followed by internet and telecom (16%).


Among cities, Bengaluru leads in terms of job creation.


"India currently accounts for around 45% of the global GCCs in operations and this share is expected to grow further," NLB Services CEO Sachin Alug said, adding that the sector is expected to see a 10.8% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in employment in 2023 alone.


"As India cements its position further in the scheme of strategic operations, the demand for talent also will grow," he said.


According to Varun Sachdeva, APAC Recruitment and Business Leader, NLB Services, the demand today is for niche digital and machine learning skills like data science, data analytics, data engineering, statistical analysis, and UI/UX design today indicating how the centres are evolving to strategic centres.


The study surveyed 211 GCC companies across Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare and pharmaceutical, internet and telecom, IT software and consulting, manufacturing, oil and gas and retail from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

