Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

HDFC to acquire 7.75% stake in fintech startup Mintoak for Rs 31 Cr

By Naina Sood
December 14, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 14 2022 07:11:42 GMT+0000
HDFC to acquire 7.75% stake in fintech startup Mintoak for Rs 31 Cr
HDFC Bank has tied up with Mintoak to create an ecosystem for MSMEs, starting with payments. The deal is likely to be completed by January 31, 2023.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Private sector lender HDFC Bank has acquired a minority stake in fintech startup Mintoak Innovations Private Limited for a cash consideration of Rs 31.1 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.


The deal is likely to be completed by January 31, 2023, subject to conditions precedent.


“We wish to inform you that HDFC Bank Limited has executed agreements on December 13, 2022, to subscribe to 21,471 fully paid-up Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) of the face value of Rs 20 each at a premium of Rs 9,711 for an aggregate consideration of Rs 9,731 per CCPS to be issued by Mintoak Innovations Private Limited,” the filing said. 

ALSO READ
Paytm board approves Rs 850 Cr buyback at Rs 810 per share

HDFC Bank will purchase 10,538 fully paid-up equity shares of Mintoak for an aggregate consideration of Rs 9,731 per share from certain existing shareholders of Mintoak. 


Citing the objective of the deal, the bank informed, saying, “Financial investment in a growing fintech startup offering payments and value-added services to merchants and enhancing acquirers’ digital engagement with merchants.” 


Fintech startup Mintoak, founded in 2017, provides an API-first payments-led platform that allows banking partners to deploy and scale value-added services like lending, payments, and engagement to their customers and merchants. 


Mintoak clocked a turnover (operating income) of Rs 11.28 crore in FY22, up from Rs 1.76 crore in FY21, while the PAT stood at Rs 1.47 crore. The startup raised Rs 16.5 crore in a seed funding round in 2020 and has served around five lakh merchants across four banks in India. 


HDFC had tied up with Mintoak to create an ecosystem for MSMEs, starting with payments. Its white-labelled solution SmartHub Vyapar has been developed by the fintech to deliver payment acceptance and access to commerce enablement solutions for the merchant in one place.


Shares of HDFC Bank were trading at Rs 1664.60 a piece on BSE and at Rs 1665 at NSE on Wednesday.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

New speciality of Zomato’s Hyperpure

Logistics startup Shipsy announces first ESOP buyback

KFin Technologies IPO to open on Dec 19; sets IPO price band at Rs 347-366/share

500 Challenger Brands: YourStory’s Brands of New India gets ready to unveil the final 100 emerging D2C brands to watch out for

Daily Capsule
New speciality of Zomato’s Hyperpure
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

KFin Technologies IPO to open on Dec 19; sets IPO price band at Rs 347-366/share

Mahindra to invest Rs 10,000 Cr on EV development, manufacturing in Pune

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 14, 2022)

500 Challenger Brands: YourStory’s Brands of New India gets ready to unveil the final 100 emerging D2C brands to watch out for

Xponentia Capital leads Rs 146 Cr investment in fintech startup Zype

Parliament panel suggests changes to competition law amendment bill