Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

India poised to lead AI innovation globally, says IBM India head

By Thimmaya Poojary
December 09, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 09 2022 15:53:11 GMT+0000
India poised to lead AI innovation globally, says IBM India head
The large community of developers and a vibrant startup ecosystem gives India the edge to become a leading destination for AI driven solutions, according to IBM India MD
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

India can become the leading destination globally for innovation in artificial intelligence going by the number of patents that country has been filing in this segment, according to IBM India's Managing Director Sandip Patel.


The senior technology director made these remarks at the company’s AI day which was held in Bengaluru to showcase its prowess in this segment.


“India can revolutionise the global AI landscape and if you look at the 5,000 patents filed in this segment in the last decade, the country is at a point where it can become a considerable force,” said Sandip.


The IBM India head highlighted how AI has made deep inroads into the Indian economy touching almost every segment be it agriculture, financial services, healthcare etc.

IBM India MD
ALSO READ
How artificial intelligence can benefit India

According to IBM’s Global AI Adoption Index 2022, 57% of IT professionals in India report that their organization has actively deployed AI in their business, and over a quarter (27%) indicate that their organization is exploring the use of AI.


Going into 2023, there are 7 key areas where IBM sees AI adoption accelerate. These areas are: AI powered intelligent automation, rise of cyber assistants, creating reusable AI through foundation models, synthetic data, energizing a carbon-neutral future, personalization in multiple dimensions and trustworthy AI implemented at Enterprise Scale.


Sandip said, “As digitization in India continues to deepen, companies are eager to deploy AI and automation capabilities at scale to drive innovation and competitiveness. As one of the fastest-growing economies, the world’s largest community of developers and a large start-up ecosystem, India is well poised to lead the AI revolution and establish itself as an AI innovation garage of the world.”

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BharatPe files arbitration to claw back Ashneer Grover's 1.4 pc shares

BharatPe claims over Rs 88 Cr in damages from Ashneer Grover and family

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 9, 2022)

IT industry welcomes govt’s decision on work from home at SEZs

Daily Capsule
Pixxel’s path to making space history
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

IT industry welcomes govt’s decision on work from home at SEZs

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 9, 2022)

(Weekly funding roundup Dec 5-9) Year-end period keeps venture capital inflow down

BharatPe files arbitration to claw back Ashneer Grover's 1.4 pc shares

SoftBank-backed Snapdeal to shelve IPO plans

Google, Impact Assets invest in agritech startup Cropin