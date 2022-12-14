Menu
Mahindra to invest Rs 10,000 Cr on EV development, manufacturing in Pune

By Press Trust of India
December 14, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 14 2022 09:52:45 GMT+0000
Mahindra to invest Rs 10,000 Cr on EV development, manufacturing in Pune
The investment by Mahindra was approved by the Maharashtra government under its industrial promotion scheme for electric vehicles.
Mahindra and Mahindra Limited on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 10,000 crore in the next 7-8 years in the manufacturing and development of electric vehicles at Pune, Maharashtra.

The investment has been approved under the Maharashtra government's Industrial Promotion scheme for electric vehicles, Mahindra said in a regulatory filing.

"The company, through its subsidiary, will make investments of approximately Rs 10,000 crore over a period of 7-8 years for setting up the manufacturing facility, development, and production of Mahindra's upcoming Born Electric Vehicles (BEVs)," it added.


Some of these BEVs were showcased in Oxfordshire, UK on August 15, 2022, it added.

Mahindra XUV400

Mahindra XUV400 rear quarter

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Milind Nagnur as CTO

These electric SUVs are based on the INGLO EV platform and will be launched under the XUV brand and the all-new electric-only brand 'BE'.


Mahindra Executive Director—Auto and Farm Sectors Rajesh Jejurikar said, "The government's focus on 'ease-of-doing-business' and progressive policies, together with Mahindra's investment, will act as a catalyst for Maharashtra to become India's EV hub, attracting further Indian and Foreign Direct Investment".


He said Maharashtra has been Mahindra's 'home' state for over 70 years.


In August, Mahindra announced that it would launch five new electric Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for both domestic and international markets, with the first four expected to hit the road between 2024 and 2026.

In September, it unveiled the XUV400, which will hit the market in January.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

