Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

MSME-focused fintech startup NeoGrowth closes Rs 300 Cr Series D round led by FMO

By Sujata Sangwan
December 15, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 15 2022 09:49:21 GMT+0000
MSME-focused fintech startup NeoGrowth closes Rs 300 Cr Series D round led by FMO
NeoGrowth is backed by investors, including Omidyar Network, Lightrock, Khosla Impact, Accion Frontier Inclusion Fund – Quona Capital, IIFL Seed Ventures Fund, WestBridge, and Leapfrog Investments.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

NeoGrowth, the Mumbai-based MSME-focused digital lender, on Thursday said it raised Rs 160 crore from FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank. 


Existing investors also participated in the round, taking the total amount raised in the Series D round to about Rs 300 crore.  


NeoGrowth is backed by investors, including Omidyar Network, Lightrock, Khosla Impact, Accion Frontier Inclusion Fund – Quona Capital, IIFL Seed Ventures Fund, WestBridge, and Leapfrog Investments.


The fintech startup intends to use the funds to expand into new markets, strengthen its foothold in existing ones, and accelerate innovation.

ALSO READ
This fintech startup is enabling financial inclusion for women and first-time borrowers

“We believe that this fresh funding from FMO will enable us to accelerate our growth by leveraging our robust business model," said Arun Nayyar, Managing Director and CEO, NeoGrowth. "We are confident that we will enable more small business owners—historically been denied formal credit—to fuel their growth aspirations with our financially inclusive lending solutions.”


Founded by Dhruv Khaitan and Piyush Khaitan a decade ago, NeoGrowth offers loans to small businesses based on the underwriting of their digital transactions and cash flow to assess the health of the business. 


The company has Rs 1,600 crore in assets under management (AUM). It has connected with over 1.5 lakh MSMEs since its inception and disbursed over $1 billion in loans. 


NeoGrowth has been profitable for the last four consecutive quarters fueled by a product suite, data-driven underwriting model, deep customer connection, strong data science capabilities, and analytical models across the value chain, a press note said. 


“We invested in NeoGrowth not only because they are a propellent of financial inclusion by serving an underserved SME community through their unique digital products and underwriting capabilities but also because they fit perfectly well within our ambitions of reducing inequalities in a key market such as India,” said Peter Maila, Co-Chief Investment Officer, FMO.


NeoGrowth's lending activities also focus on the financial inclusion of first-time entrepreneurs, women business owners, and underserved small businesses.


The fintech startup offers technology-led, quick, and hassle-free loans to MSMEs across 70+ segments, from modest neighbourhood kirana stores to upcoming eateries, to chic salon operators in over 25 locations in India.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Chargebee lays off 10% of workforce blaming macroeconomic challenges

Deepika Padukone's self-care brand 82°E raises $7.5M in seed round

New speciality of Zomato’s Hyperpure

Neither a 2-wheeler nor a 3-wheeler: This commercial EV maker’s delivery scooter is in between

Daily Capsule
Why did so many tech IPOs flop?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 15, 2022)

Zerodha warns revenue, profitability will be hit from FY 2023-24

[Exclusive] Freshworks cuts jobs across a few teams: Sources

45% of retail market growth is expected to come from online segment: Report

Delhi High Court turns down MakeMytrip plea against NCLAT order

Kota-based Eduncle is helping students crack competitive exams for higher education through holistic hybrid learning platform