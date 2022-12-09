Menu
OYO records 83 pc annual growth in business travel

By Trisha Medhi
December 09, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 09 2022 08:06:29 GMT+0000
OYO records 83 pc annual growth in business travel
According to the report published by OYO, Delhi emerged as the most booked business city, closely followed by Hyderabad. The other top cities are Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chennai.
Hospitality firm ﻿Oyo﻿ said bookings in business cities rose 83% between this April and November from the same period last year.


The company on Friday released its Business Travel Trends Report 2022, which showed cities, including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Panipat, Ludhiana, and Dehradun in North; Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Bhubaneshwar in East; Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore in South, and Mumbai, Indore, Ahmedabad, and Pune in West, as the top business cities in India.

According to the report, Delhi emerged as the most booked business city, closely followed by Hyderabad. The other top cities are Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Hyderabad has recorded 100% annual growth in bookings, while Delhi recorded a 50% growth. Bengaluru reported 128% growth, and for Kolkata and Chennai, it has been 96% and 103%, respectively.

oyo
ALSO READ
OYO lays off 600 employees in tech; to hire 250 for sales

Explaining the growth in business travel, Kavikrut, Chief Growth Officer, OYO, said,


“The swing of the pendulum is now clearly visible in business travel, and we are expecting this trend to continue. Demand is picking up across all key business cities, which confirms that the recovery is broad-based."


He added, "To ensure a hassle-free stay experience for business travellers, we have introduced special programmes. Customers with corporate tie-ups can get curated stays options, strong personalised customer support, and integration with their accounting system.”


The company confirmed that business travel started showing signs of recovery in January this year, while it picked up momentum with a new financial year in April.


The MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) segment also contributed towards the growth as work-related travel became critical for many businesses.

Edited by Suman Singh

