OYO records 83 pc annual growth in business travel

Hospitality firm ﻿Oyo﻿ said bookings in business cities rose 83% between this April and November from the same period last year.





The company on Friday released its Business Travel Trends Report 2022, which showed cities, including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Panipat, Ludhiana, and Dehradun in North; Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Bhubaneshwar in East; Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore in South, and Mumbai, Indore, Ahmedabad, and Pune in West, as the top business cities in India.

According to the report, Delhi emerged as the most booked business city, closely followed by Hyderabad. The other top cities are Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Hyderabad has recorded 100% annual growth in bookings, while Delhi recorded a 50% growth. Bengaluru reported 128% growth, and for Kolkata and Chennai, it has been 96% and 103%, respectively.

Explaining the growth in business travel, Kavikrut, Chief Growth Officer, OYO, said,





“The swing of the pendulum is now clearly visible in business travel, and we are expecting this trend to continue. Demand is picking up across all key business cities, which confirms that the recovery is broad-based."





He added, "To ensure a hassle-free stay experience for business travellers, we have introduced special programmes. Customers with corporate tie-ups can get curated stays options, strong personalised customer support, and integration with their accounting system.”





The company confirmed that business travel started showing signs of recovery in January this year, while it picked up momentum with a new financial year in April.





The MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) segment also contributed towards the growth as work-related travel became critical for many businesses.