Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Random COVID-19 testing for arriving international passengers from December 24

By Press Trust of India
December 22, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 22 2022 17:01:17 GMT+0000
Random COVID-19 testing for arriving international passengers from December 24
Following random testing, if anybody is found Covid-positive, the sample should be sent for genomic testing at the designated INSACOG laboratory network.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Union Health ministry on Thursday asked the Civil Aviation Ministry to ensure random COVID-19 testing of 2% of passengers arriving on international flights from December 24 to minimise the risk of ingress of the new variant of coronavirus in the country.


Following random testing, if anybody is found COVID-19-positive, the sample should be sent for genomic testing at the designated INSACOG laboratory network, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote in a letter to his civil aviation ministry counterpart Rajiv Bansal.

After submitting samples for random testing, travellers will be allowed to leave the airport.

A copy of the positive report shall be shared with Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme at shoc.idsp@ncdc.gov.in by the concerned testing laboratory (besides sharing with the APHOS) to be in turn shared with the concerned state or union territory for further follow-up action, Bhushan said.


Bhushan in the letter stated that as a result of its sustained efforts and focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, India has been able to effectively restrict the spread of COVID-19 transmission in the country so far.

coronavirus
ALSO READ
How Should SMBs take Decision Post Covid 19? Must Read

However, globally the number of new cases of COVID-19 continue to remain alarmingly high, with around 5.9 lakh daily new cases reported on average during the week ending on December 19, 2022.

This spike in the trajectory of COVID-19 is particularly concerning with respect to Japan, United States of America, South Korea, Brazil, France and China where cases are increasing in a sustained manner, he stated.

"...it has been decided that ministry of civil aviation in coordination with airport operators and Air Port Health Offices (APHOS) shall ensure" two per cent of the total passengers in the flight shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport, Bhushan said in the letter.


Such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines (preferably from different countries), the letter said, adding that after submitting the sample passengers shall be allowed to leave the airport.


"This arrangement shall come into the practice with effect from 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 24, 2022," the letter said.


Bhushan requested the ministry of civil aviation that testing may be done at a subsidised and uniform rate across all international airports.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BYJU'S, MPL want to terminate sponsorship deal with BCCI

Meet Purple Butterfly Technologies, which helps parents and children manage Autism Spectrum Disorder

This Kolkata startup is electrifying the last mile with affordable options

Battery Smart raises Rs 75 Cr from debt fund Stride Ventures

Daily Capsule
India needs better EV policies
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

RIL arm acquires 23.3% stake in US-based Exyn Technologies for $25M

Jio acquires 100% stake in Reliance Infratel for Rs 3,720 Cr

Parliament panel moots ex-ante regulations, digital competition law to curb unfair biz practices in digital markets

Strong demand to boost revenue of food and grocery retailers by 15-20% in FY23: Report

NSE gets SEBI's in-principle nod to setup social stock exchange

Elin Electronics IPO subscribed 3 times on last day of offer