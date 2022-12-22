Reliance Jio partners with IOCL to deploy SD-WAN

Jio to connect IOCL’s 7,200 retail outlets on SD-WAN solution

Reliance Jio, India’s leading telecom technology company, has bagged an order from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to deploy and manage software defined wide area network (SD-WAN) for IOCL's 7,200 retail outlets across the country.





Under the agreement, Reliance Jio will manage IOCL’s retail automation and critical business processes, such as payment processing, daily price updates, remote desktop protocol (RDP) software and network monitoring with enterprise-grade connectivity, Quality of Service (QOS) and 24x7 support across 28 states and eight union territories.

JioBusiness, the enterprise arm of Reliance Jio Infocomm, will be deploying and managing this technology.

Prateek Pashine, Head Enterprise, Reliance Jio said, "This will be one of the largest deployments of SD-WAN solution in India across any Industry as well as in the oil and gas industry across Asia. Currently, the solution deployment is in an advanced stage with 2,000+ retail outlets already onboarded on Jio’s SD-WAN setup.”





Schneider Electric to invest Rs 425 Cr in Bengaluru to expand capacity

﻿Schneider Electric﻿, a global energy management company, has announced an investment of Rs 425 crore in Bengaluru to double its manufacturing capacity with the establishment of a new smart factory.





Under this investment, Schneider Electric will consolidate six out of the 10 existing factories of the company in Bengaluru. The company will be expanding its presence to one million square feet of industrial setup from the current 500,000 sq ft.





The new smart factory will manufacture a large scope of products from single-phase UPS, three-phase UPS, power distribution units, and low voltage drives to digital energy products related to meters, pre-fabricated data centres, relays, and renewable energy products. The company will create over 1,000 job opportunities, taking the current headcount of this new smart factory to over 3,000. The upcoming smart factory will also have an 80% export volume capacity to customers in 30 countries across the world.





“India is the third-largest market for Schneider Electric and a huge base for export operations. As an industry leader, we feel that now is the ideal time for us to step up our efforts and support the state and national economic growth,” said Anil Chaudhry, Zone President, India and CEO and MD Schneider Electric India.

Cognizant signs MoU with Garuda Aerospace

Technology services company Cognizant has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with drone startup Garuda Aerospace to power its drones with advanced digital capabilities and bring innovative solutions at scale for enterprises aiming to achieve greater agility, productivity, and overall outcomes.





Under this partnership, Cognizant and Garuda Aerospace will bring together a set of drone-based management and monitoring offerings for businesses across sectors. This will also provide the opportunity for Cognizant employees to work on various drone projects which have real-life use cases.





Achal Kataria, Vice President and India Country Head, Cognizant said, “Drone services are one of the fastest growing technology segments with the potential to provide extraordinary value to industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, energy and utilities, retail and logistics.”





Garuda Aerospace has a fleet of 400 drones and a team of over 500 pilots in 26 cities across the country.

“This collaboration with Cognizant will further enhance our ‘Made in India’ drones with world-class technologies and catalyze new, innovative solutions to help clients and their customers around the world,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace.

LTIMindtree bags order from Yorkshire Water

Technology services company LTIMindtree has bagged an order from Yorkshire Water, a UK utilities company to modernise operations across its clean water, waste water, and asset management businesses.





Yorkshire Water is the ninth-largest water utility in the world and provides water and wastewater services to 5.2 million customers across Yorkshire.





As part of the engagement, LTIMindtree will help migrate Yorkshire Water’s core business systems to the SAP S/4HANA platform covering a wide range of areas such as work and asset management, complex scheduling, materials management, inventory management, health, and safety.





According to a statement, by automating and simplifying processes, consolidating data, and modernising core systems using intelligent technologies, LTIMindtree will enable Yorkshire Water to boost operational efficiencies, augment capabilities, and enhance user experience.





Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree said, “By blending our next-generation ERP expertise and extensive industry experience with the advanced end-to-end capabilities of SAP S/4HANA, we look forward to accelerating the digital transformation journey of this critical national infrastructure and helping Yorkshire Water deliver services tailored to customer needs.”