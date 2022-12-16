Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 16, 2022)

Abhinav Srivastava joins Teachmint as General Counsel

Abhinav Srivastava joined education infrastructure provider ﻿Teachmint﻿ as its General Counsel. With 12+ years of experience across India and APAC, Abhinav brings experience in developing and implementing the full scope of legal matters and regulatory compliance and will lead Teachmint’s legal charter.





Abhinav joins Teachmint after completing a tenure at ILC Dover as Legal Counsel-Asia, where he led their legal and regulatory function across APAC and also served as the chief counsel for M&A transactions in the region. Prior to this, he worked in multiple leadership positions in leading organisations and firms like OYO, Conduent, Touchstone Partners, and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Co.





In his fresh innings, Abhinav will support Teachmint’s leadership on company strategy, employment, litigation, compliance, corporate governance, and data security.

Abhinav Srivastava

CSB Bank ties up with Yubi Loans to expand SME, LAP lending

CSB Bank is a leading private sector lender that offers a wide range of products and services, focusing on SME and LAP businesses. In a bid to expand its offerings, CSB Bank has tied up with Yubi Loans to leverage untapped opportunities emerging out of the SME and LAP markets in the large, medium, small, and micro segments.





Through this partnership, CSB Bank will integrate with Yubi Loans’ AI/ML capabilities and advanced process frameworks to further enrich its offerings for customers acquiring LAP or SME loans with new-age technology and increased automation.

We Founder Circle to invest in 10 startups in Telangana in 2023

﻿We Founder Circle﻿ (WFC), an early-stage startup investment platform led by a global community of successful founders and strategic angels, announced its investment plans for the Andhra-Telangana regions. The platform unveiled its targets—to invest in over 50 startups in the region in the next five years and facilitate funding for at least eight in 2023.





WFC already has more than five startups in its portfolio hailing from the region. WFC recently announced Invstt Trust Fund to cater to ingenious startup business models.

Arete launches programme to reduce cyber risk

Arete has launched a new incident response retainer programme to prepare organisations to respond to and prevent cyber incidents. The programme is designed for small and medium businesses (SMBs) which often face breaches, resulting in a minimum of six to eight days to recover despite having the best security solutions, backups, and strategies.

This programme will enable SMBs to identify malicious threats already in their systems and determine whether any confidential customer information has been leaked.

EisnerAmper eyes revenue growth of over $725M by 2023

Eisner Advisory Group LLC, which wholly owns EisnerAmper India, targets to achieve revenue growth of $725 million by 2023, backed by its M&A activities in the US and investment in talent and technology in India. Presently, EisnerAmper India has 650 employees across Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, supporting a global clientele that ranges from startups to Fortune 500 entities.





In the next 12-18 months, EisnerAmper India’s goal is to grow from 650 to more than 1,000 employees.





