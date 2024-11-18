Meesho's Project Vishwas prevented over 2.2 Cr suspicious transactions last year

In the last 12 months, Meesho has prevented over 2.2 crore fraudulent transactions. Additionally, the company undertook extensive steps to remove bad actors from the platform, the company said in a report.

Further, the company said it developed analytical models, data science frameworks, and computational logic to prevent 13 lakh bot orders and blocked 77 lakh scam attempts from accessing the platform.

On Monday, the Bengaluru-based social ecommerce startup unveiled the second edition of its ‘Trust Assurance Report’, which delves into the unicorn's measures and efforts to enhance security and user trust.

As part of its Project Vishwas, Meesho is strengthening its ‘trust and safety’ team, focusing on building and maintaining user trust on the platform. It is tackling security threats by partnering with risk intelligence experts and bolstering its capabilities.

(L-R): Sanjeev Barnwal and Vidit Aatrey, Co-founders, Meesho

“A key component of Meesho's strategy is 'Project Vishwas,' a broad initiative that incorporates various methods to demonstrate our commitment to the safety of both customers and sellers. By leveraging advanced technologies, collaborating with specialised agencies and consultants, and conducting rigorous on-ground audits, we are trying to stay ahead of the curve in fraud prevention,” said Sourabh Pandey, General Manager - Fulfillment and Experience at Meesho, in a statement.

Meesho has established a Quick Response team of 25 expert agents to help provide rapid and effective solutions. This helpline—embedded directly in the app—ensures customers receive assistance within five minutes.

To further protect users from malicious schemes, the company has partnered with threat intelligence platforms to take down over 18,000 fraudulent social media accounts and about 130 fake websites/apps that misused the brand for customer support, job portals, and lucky draws.

Additionally, Meesho said it collaborates closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure swift action against fraudulent activities. In a decisive effort against account takeover fraud, the ecommerce firm launched a proactive investigation that led to nine FIRs filed against over 40 suspects in Kolkata and Ranchi.

By working closely with authorities, Meesho achieved an impressive 98% success rate in addressing account takeover fraud, highlighting its strong commitment to user protection and platform integrity, the report said.

To combat lottery fraud—where fraudsters impersonate reputable brands to deceive unsuspecting individuals—Meesho undertook comprehensive on-ground investigations in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Ranchi, resulting in three FIRs against these fraudulent schemes.

Since October 2023, Meesho has reduced incidents of lottery fraud by 75%.

“Collaborating with Meesho in our shared mission to combat online fraud is indeed a thrilling experience. This collaboration represents a significant step towards creating a safer digital environment for citizens. By pooling our expertise and resources, we are confident in our ability to create a safer online environment for consumers and businesses alike. When industry players like Meesho work with us towards raising awareness, it increases the chances of preventing fraud manifold, fostering a culture of digital literacy and responsibility,“ said Ravi Prakash Meharda, Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Rajasthan.