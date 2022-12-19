Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 19, 2022)

Inflection Point Ventures partners with BGIIES to strengthen startup ecosystem

﻿Inflection Point Ventures﻿, an angel investment network, has led a strategic partnership with The BITS Goa Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Society (BGIIES) to support and fund social impact startups being incubated at the campus.

BGIIES Goa aims to strengthen the startup ecosystem in the region and enable entrepreneurs by providing them with mentoring and capital to launch disruptive and impactful startups.

The partnership will aim to foster an entrepreneurial culture among the students. Through BGIIES, BITS Pilani Goa and IPV will be co-hosting industry-level events with top VCs and angels who will be mentoring startups and providing them access and capital. IPV will also be supporting the entrepreneurs with seed capital.

Zypp Electric appoints Amit Goyal, Ketan Ray to leadership

Zypp Electric expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Amit Goyal as Director of Engineering and Ketan Ray as Vice President Business Head.





In his new role, Amit will be responsible for designing the structure of technology systems and managing the implementation of technology projects at Zypp. He will be working with industry leaders to plan the future IT requirements of the organisation and carry out the testing procedures to satisfy quality standards and procedures.





Ketan will oversee Zypp's portfolio expansion from two-wheelers to three-wheelers and more to cater to the variety of customer use cases.

Amit Goyal and Ketan Ray

Heritage Novandie Foods appoints Anmol Choubey as CEO

Heritage Novandie Foods Private Limited, a joint venture between Heritage Foods (India) and Novandie Foods (a subsidiary of Andros, France), has announced the appointment of Anmol Choubey to the role of CEO.





Anmol brings more than two decades of leadership, growth, sales/marketing and GTM experience to his new role. His key focus areas for the near future involve catapulting Mamie Yova as a leader in the yoghurt category.

CleverTap appoints Satyadeep Mishra as Chief Human Resources Officer

﻿CleverTap﻿ appointed Satyadeep Mishra as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). He joins from the hospitality-technology platform OYO where he worked as the CHRO for its technology, product, global functions and international markets teams.





With over two decades of experience working with the likes of Jio, Barclays and Bajaj Finserv among others, Satya brings knowledge about conceptualising HR strategies across domains of talent acquisition, training and development, and performance management. He also played a pivotal role in Jio’s core telecom and digital initiatives.

UpScale by CredAble launches e-invoicing solution to help SMEs

UpScale by CredAble, a business growth app, has launched its new e-invoicing solutions for SMEs. The solution helps businesses with financial operations management assistance as per the rules led by the central government.





With e-invoicing, UpScale said in a statement that organisations would be able to streamline their invoice processing cycles, further reducing the man-hours required for invoice processing, approval, tracking, and chasing invoices and human errors.

Prejex Inc joins hands with Polybond and World Trade Center, Pune

Prejex Inc, a spin-off of Germany-based Prejex GMBH, has entered into an agreement with Polybond, headed by Adit Rathi of Rathi Group to manufacture needle-less injections.





This partnership aims to enable the German company to shift its manufacturing capabilities from Berlin to Pune for global distribution. The Prejex-Polybond factory will make needle-less injections for the entire world.

AscentHR acquires Curio Technologies

AscentHR recently acquired Curio Technologies, a leisure technology solutions company based in Bengaluru. Curio is a fully-integrated travel and expense automation solution equipped with complete travel fulfilment and management services. It integrates T&E requirements, from budgeting, policy enforcement, and online travel booking, to automated expense processing and reimbursement.





AscentHR will integrate Curio's service offerings with their existing SOs and is dedicated to enhancing the platform's qualities and capacities regularly. In addition to addressing all corporate travel and entertainment requirements, the platform enables corporate travellers to have a unified application for booking and reporting travel expenses through pre-filled expense reports that showcase the total cost of the journey.





(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)