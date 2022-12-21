Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 21, 2022)

By Pooja Malik
December 21, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 21 2022 11:39:04 GMT+0000
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 21, 2022)
YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Wholsum Foods partners with Akshaya Patra Foundation

Wholsum Foods Pvt Ltd, the parent of millet-based children’s food brand Slurrp Farm, has partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation for a ‘Food For All Children’ programme aimed at enabling children from all income backgrounds to benefit from nutrient-dense supergrains like millets and lentils.


Through the partnership, Wholsum Foods plans to annually contribute 1% of the company’s topline towards the use of millets in all of Akshaya Patra’s mid-meal schemes for children.

Slurrpfarm X Akshay Patra

Slurrpfarm X Akshay Patra

ALSO READ
Agritech startup nurture.farm was started to help farmers with tech-led solutions

Crayon Motors partners with EzeTap 

Crayon Motors, an Indian manufacturer of e-mobility solutions, has announced its collaboration with EzeTap by Razorpay to offer a smart payment solution for Crayon Motors retailers to accept any mode of payment from their customers. The financing option will be available to Crayon Motors’ dealers pan India.


Through this partnership, Crayon Motors will offer both retailers and consumers in-store payment solutions such as brand EMI, buy now pay later (BNPL), and cardless EMIs. Customers can get cash back and instant discounts at the POS in addition to financing.

3SC Solutions appoints Ozlem Ongun as Director—Middle East and Africa

Supply chain solutions company 3SC Solutions has appointed Ozlem Ongun as Director—Middle East and Africa.


Ozlem comes with a deep understanding of supply chain practices both globally and regionally. She has been working as a sales management, business development, and partner management expert since 1999 at brands like IBM, Motorola, Gartner, and DemandTex Consulting Group.

Ozlem Ongun

Ozlem Ongun

She has conducted business engagements with many top retailers and manufacturers in Turkey and the Middle East, working primarily with C-Level enterprises. She has also gained retail industry experience at Best Buy, where she managed the country-level entry of a global brand into the Turkish Market.


(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

IIFL Fintech Fund picks up 16% in Samadhan for $2M

Backed by Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath, this smart appliance is catering to Indian cooking needs

BYJU'S allegedly buying phone numbers of children, their parents, and threatening them: NCPCR Chief

Edtech player CollegeDekho raises $9M from Janeville Limited

Daily Capsule
Road ahead for India’s logistics sector
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

IIFL Fintech Fund picks up 16% in Samadhan for $2M

Edtech player CollegeDekho raises $9M from Janeville Limited

Economic activity remains strong but external sector to dent growth: RBI Guv

Bigbasket raises $200M from parent Tata Digital: Report

BYJU'S allegedly buying phone numbers of children, their parents, and threatening them: NCPCR Chief

Road ahead for India’s logistics sector