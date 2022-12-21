Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 21, 2022)

Wholsum Foods partners with Akshaya Patra Foundation

Wholsum Foods Pvt Ltd, the parent of millet-based children’s food brand Slurrp Farm, has partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation for a ‘Food For All Children’ programme aimed at enabling children from all income backgrounds to benefit from nutrient-dense supergrains like millets and lentils.





Through the partnership, Wholsum Foods plans to annually contribute 1% of the company’s topline towards the use of millets in all of Akshaya Patra’s mid-meal schemes for children.

Slurrpfarm X Akshay Patra

Crayon Motors partners with EzeTap

Crayon Motors, an Indian manufacturer of e-mobility solutions, has announced its collaboration with EzeTap by Razorpay to offer a smart payment solution for Crayon Motors retailers to accept any mode of payment from their customers. The financing option will be available to Crayon Motors’ dealers pan India.





Through this partnership, Crayon Motors will offer both retailers and consumers in-store payment solutions such as brand EMI, buy now pay later (BNPL), and cardless EMIs. Customers can get cash back and instant discounts at the POS in addition to financing.

3SC Solutions appoints Ozlem Ongun as Director—Middle East and Africa

Supply chain solutions company 3SC Solutions has appointed Ozlem Ongun as Director—Middle East and Africa.





Ozlem comes with a deep understanding of supply chain practices both globally and regionally. She has been working as a sales management, business development, and partner management expert since 1999 at brands like IBM, Motorola, Gartner, and DemandTex Consulting Group.

Ozlem Ongun

She has conducted business engagements with many top retailers and manufacturers in Turkey and the Middle East, working primarily with C-Level enterprises. She has also gained retail industry experience at Best Buy, where she managed the country-level entry of a global brand into the Turkish Market.





(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)