Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 28, 2022)

Myplan8 app launched to sensitize millions of Indians about their carbon footprint

Carbon dioxide emissions tracker Myplan8 has launched to provide insight into the carbon footprint caused by our day-to-day lifestyle, regular travel, and food consumption habits.





An individual can know about their carbon footprint through Myplan8, by answering a few simple questions on the application.

It also offers carbon offsetting through handpicked and verified offset partners.





The app is giving an opportunity to earn upto 100 points on registration and on every activity completion. It also provides users with an electronic carbon balance sheet, which will be sent to one’s inbox every month, to keep track.





The company will also launch Bharat’s First Green Money Card™ by March in partnership with an Indian bank. An individual’s carbon footprint will be automatically tracked linked to their transaction by Myplan8's green money card.

Delhi-NCR is the digital payments capital of India, says Paytm report

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns fintech firm ﻿Paytm﻿ on Wednesday announced the release of Paytm 2022 Recap, which highlights trends of transactions made through Paytm in the last year. Paytm UPI is one of the most preferred payment methods for Indians, with its superfast and secure payments.





The company’s report shows that Delhi-NCR emerged as India’s digital payments capital whereas Tamil Nadu’s Katpadi is the fastest growing city for digital payments with 7X growth in 2022. Chennai and Trichy in Tamil Nadu have the highest percentage of offline payments on food and beverages while Amritsar saw the highest spend on health and grooming through Paytm. Meanwhile,

Noida and Nagpur saw the highest percentage of spending via Paytm on micro sellers or street side vendors. The fastest growing cities in the North East for UPI transactions are – Lohit in Arunachal Pradesh, South Sikkim and Ranipool, and Assam’s Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Kamrup.

Paytm continues to strengthen its leadership in offline payments with more than 5.5 million merchants now paying subscriptions for payment devices.

ETO Motors partners DMRC to deploy women-driven e-autos at metro stations

ETO Motors on Tuesday said the company has partnered with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to deploy women-driven electric auto rickshaws at metro stations in the capital.





ETO Motors said the first set of 36 e-autos was flagged off from Azadpur metro station on Tuesday in presence of officials of the company and the DMRC.





It will add 100 more e-autos and develop parking and charging hubs at Kalkaji, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka and Majlis Park metro stations, it said.





The e-autos manufactured by ETO Motors will have only women drivers as part of the partnership with DMRC.





Pavan Chavali, Managing Director, ETO Motors, told PTI that the company has trained unemployed women to drive e-autos.





"We are going to deploy more e-autos at other metro stations in Delhi in a phased manner." On the business model, he said e-autos will be provided to women drivers against a daily rental of around Rs 400. They can take the EV on rent from a hub developed at the metro station, Chavali said.





As per the agreement, women drivers are allowed to ply e-autos in a radius of up to 7 km, he said.