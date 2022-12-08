Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
Trend Micro

Trend Micro

View Brand Publisher

Trend Micro’s CLOUDSEC_Challenge showcased techies testing their skills and experimenting with cloud security tools

By Team YS
December 08, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 08 2022 07:32:39 GMT+0000
Trend Micro’s CLOUDSEC_Challenge showcased techies testing their skills and experimenting with cloud security tools
In its third year, Trend Micro’s CLOUDSEC_Challenge strives to create more awareness around cloud security, while building up best practices for techies, developers, and other cloud practitioners.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

CLOUDSEC_Challenge 2022 was executed by experts from AWS and Trend Micro and had 15 shortlisted names, with the top three winners claiming their fame with exciting prizes while the rest received complimentary swag kits.

CLOUDSEC_Challenge 2022

Through this CLOUDSEC_Challenge Hands-On Labs, techies could challenge their skills, enhance knowledge, and test prowess with their fellow technical prodigies and cloud builders from across the country, striving to protect dynamic cloud environments and valuable assets from cyber threats.


This year’s CLOUDSEC_Challenge Hands-On Labs was based on two unique Cloud Security Challenges:


Cloud File & Object Storage - Securing file and object storage services leveraging cloud-native application architectures.


Cloud Compliance & Posture Management - Fulfil the techies’ side of the shared responsibility model with continuous guardrails for their cloud.


The customised challenges spread across three hours included fun and interactive gamification features that tested and sharpened developers’ cloud security and threat-hunting skills and knowledge and had real-world scenarios for developers and cloud techies to adapt and be prepared while dealing with such scenarios.


This year 98 techies & developers attended the event. The winners were Himanshu Bai, DevOps Engineer from Capgemini, Onkar Patil, DevSecOps engineer from Paytm Money, and Arkaprava Jana, Cloud Solution Architect, Cyber Security from Standard Chartered. They won themselves Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, a Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch 4, and a Bose SoundLink speaker respectively, along with AWS credit worth $200 each.


This virtual event was a good opportunity for the techies to hone their skills while developing their innovative thoughts for the future. Adopting a different approach to cloud security while welcoming innovations for the future was the prime thought behind the CLOUDSEC_Challenge.


In the days to come, Trend Micro will also come up with more advanced challenges and will continue to act as the catalyst to help achieve continuous compliance & security in the cloud.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BharatPe claims over Rs 88 Cr in damages from Ashneer Grover and family

How a Zero Trust approach to cybersecurity can help digital native businesses keep their products and services secure

29 quotes from Plato, the Father of Western philosophy

HUL, other FMCGs in acquisition talks with Oziva: Report

Daily Capsule
Sirona’s three-pronged game plan
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Uniqus launches business operations; raises $12.5M Series A funding

Startup funding drops 35% from 2021: Report

How a Zero Trust approach to cybersecurity can help digital native businesses keep their products and services secure

We Founder Circle launches two angel funds

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 8, 2022)

Apple tax: Twitter Blue to cost $11 for iPhone app users