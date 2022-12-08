Trend Micro’s CLOUDSEC_Challenge showcased techies testing their skills and experimenting with cloud security tools

CLOUDSEC_Challenge 2022 was executed by experts from AWS and Trend Micro and had 15 shortlisted names, with the top three winners claiming their fame with exciting prizes while the rest received complimentary swag kits.

CLOUDSEC_Challenge 2022

Through this CLOUDSEC_Challenge Hands-On Labs, techies could challenge their skills, enhance knowledge, and test prowess with their fellow technical prodigies and cloud builders from across the country, striving to protect dynamic cloud environments and valuable assets from cyber threats.





This year’s CLOUDSEC_Challenge Hands-On Labs was based on two unique Cloud Security Challenges:





Cloud File & Object Storage - Securing file and object storage services leveraging cloud-native application architectures.





Cloud Compliance & Posture Management - Fulfil the techies’ side of the shared responsibility model with continuous guardrails for their cloud.





The customised challenges spread across three hours included fun and interactive gamification features that tested and sharpened developers’ cloud security and threat-hunting skills and knowledge and had real-world scenarios for developers and cloud techies to adapt and be prepared while dealing with such scenarios.





This year 98 techies & developers attended the event. The winners were Himanshu Bai, DevOps Engineer from Capgemini, Onkar Patil, DevSecOps engineer from Paytm Money, and Arkaprava Jana, Cloud Solution Architect, Cyber Security from Standard Chartered. They won themselves Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, a Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch 4, and a Bose SoundLink speaker respectively, along with AWS credit worth $200 each.





This virtual event was a good opportunity for the techies to hone their skills while developing their innovative thoughts for the future. Adopting a different approach to cloud security while welcoming innovations for the future was the prime thought behind the CLOUDSEC_Challenge.





In the days to come, Trend Micro will also come up with more advanced challenges and will continue to act as the catalyst to help achieve continuous compliance & security in the cloud.