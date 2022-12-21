Twitter rolls out grey tick for govt, golden for companies

Social media platform ﻿Twitter﻿ has started rolling out a grey tick verification mark for government-related accounts and a golden tick for companies. The other verified accounts will get a blue tick.





Twitter has replaced the blue tick on the handles of the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a grey tick. The prime minister's Twitter account has 85.1 million followers.





On December 12, the company had announced that it will be replacing the 'official' label with a gold checkmark on some business accounts on Twitter. It had also said that it would add a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts.

Twitter has started charging $8 per month on the web and $11 per month for those who sign up on iOS, for Twitter Blue, which it plans to gradually roll out across the globe.





"Existing Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to upgrade, cancel, or auto-renew their subscription at the new price. Prices may vary by region. We plan to offer subscriptions on Android soon," the company had said.





The Twitter Blue service is available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK.