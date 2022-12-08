We Founder Circle launches two angel funds

﻿We Founder Circle﻿ (WFC), an early-stage startup investment platform, launched two funds—Invstt Trust and We Founder Circle Global Angels Fund—in GIFT City on Thursday.





Invstt Trust, an AIF registered with SEBI as an angel fund, will cater to early-stage Indian startups, with a target size of the fund of up to Rs 200 crore and a green shoe option of up to Rs 200 crore, totalling Rs 400 crore.





The We Founder Circle Global Angels Fund is a cross-border fund targeting global investors, with a fund size of $30 million and a green shoe option of $30 million for a term of seven years, which can be extended by an additional two years.





The average ticket size of these funds would range between Rs 3 crore and Rs 4 crore, and they will invest in startups raising pre-seed, seed, and Series A rounds. Besides capital access, WFC will also provide networking and mentorship support to startups with tech expertise and global business connections.





The sector-agnostic fund will predominately focus on sectors, including financial services, deep tech, financial technology, EV, content gaming, industrial tech, retail tech, edtech, supply chain, agritech, consumer/D2C, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, etc.





“Two to three years back, it was about mentoring and incubating startups. Now the requirement has arisen, wherein it is also about strengthening the flow of capital, streamlining it for HNIs to encourage the plus results, and bridging the gap between angel investors and startups," said Gaurav VK Singhvi, Managing Partner of Investment Manager (We Founder Circle Angel Accelerator LLP) of both the funds.

Gaurav Singhvi (Managing Partner of Investment Manager)_Image 001-min

During a press conference, Gaurav and co-founder and CEO Neeraj Tyagi said that We Founder Circle has invested in over 100 startups in the past two years.





"This year, we are getting into a big leap with these funds. Till now, we were only investing from our syndicates, which means people who are part of our community are investing through us. Now, we are taking this fund as service to other syndicates as well," said Neeraj.





He added, “The funds are a natural extension of our endeavour to include more startups and investors into the mainstream of the ecosystem. We have been building both sides of the community, and this fund will enable the growing number of angel investors to invest in a regulatory and compliance-based framework. We expect to bring in more than 1,000 angel investors to invest in 200 startups in the next 24 months.”





We Founder Circle portfolio includes companies like ﻿Zypp﻿, ﻿BluSmart﻿, and ﻿TrulyMadly﻿, to name a few. The co-founders also mentioned that next year, it might add a unicorn and 10 soonicorns as part of its portfolio.