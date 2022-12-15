Wipro bags order from Mazda Motor

Leading Indian tech company Wipro has bagged a business deal from Mazda Motor Logistics Europe. The tech company will help Mazda to industrialise its information technology systems, digitise process and drive automation, a statement read.





Mazda is looking to transform into a more centralised organisation with harmonized business processes and standardized business capabilities, resulting in reduced cost and complexity.

Alex Janssens, Vice President, IT & Supply Logistics, Mazda Motor Logistics, Europe said, "Mazda was looking for a partner that was culturally aligned and understood our application landscape complexity, operational nuances and business imperatives. Wipro stood out in the selection process for its best-in-class capabilities and credentials in the automotive industry, blended with a high-performance Agile, DevOps operating model and a robust automation platform to drive efficiency in Mazda’s IT operations.”





Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra form partnership for 5G deployment

India’s leading telecom company - Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra, have announced a strategic partnership under which they have deployed ’5G for Enterprise’ solution at Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility, making it a 5G enabled Auto manufacturing unit.

The ‘5G for Business’ solution has enhanced Chakan’s network connectivity that has resulted in improved speeds for software flashing, a critical operation for all vehicular dispatches. Further, the computerised vision based inspection is now fully automated resulting in improved paint quality, the company said in statement.





As part of 5G deployment, Airtel has been testing use cases and spectrum delivery with multiple partners and at several locations as a part of its #5GforBusiness offerings.

Ten Indian students part of Honeywell’s STEM programme

Global technology company Honeywell has announced that 10 Indian students among 172 students from 25 countries attended the 11th Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy (HLCA) at the US Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.





This year, Honeywell chose eight students from Bengaluru and two students from Pune.





The HLCA is a scholarship programme for children of Honeywell employees worldwide that offers a weeklong immersive, science-oriented leadership experience. It is designed to encourage high school students ages 16-18 years old to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) through real-world, hands-on activities in computer science, engineering, astronautics and coding.

Students are selected for the programme through a rigorous application and review process based on academic achievement and community involvement. Honeywell and its employees help fund the scholarships, which cover the cost of tuition, meals, accommodations and program materials.





“For more than 10 years, Honeywell has brought together students from around the world to travel to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center to experience Space Camp, helping to build their technical, collaborative and communications skills,” said Jayme Meyer, Honeywell vice president, Internal Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Piramal Finance opens tech centre in Bengaluru

Piramal Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Ltd has announced the opening of its ‘Piramal Innovation Lab’ in Bengaluru with the aim to come out with products which meet the various finance requirements in the under-served and unserved 'Bharat' market.





Piramal Finance aims to have a team of over 300 professionals at the new centre by the end of FY23. The centre will look at hiring people in the areas of software engineering, product management, user experience (UX) and data sciences.

The Piramal Innovation Lab centre in Bengaluru

As part of its phygital strategy, Piramal Finance has developed a multi-product retail lending platform to enhance its ability to operate in India.





Jairam Sridharan, MD, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd. said, “Piramal Finance is rapidly expanding its footprint in Tier II and III cities of Bharat and the innovation centre in Bengaluru is a significant element of our growth strategy.”