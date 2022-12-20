Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Three YouTube channels busted for spreading false information in India

By Trisha Medhi
December 20, 2022, Updated on : Tue Dec 20 2022 08:02:24 GMT+0000
Three YouTube channels busted for spreading false information in India
These channels had nearly 33 lakh subscribers and their videos, almost all of which were found to be false, were watched over 30 crore times.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The PIB Fact Check Unit (FCU) on Tuesday announced that it has busted three YouTube channels during a series of over 40 fact-checks.


These channels, which were spreading false information in India had nearly 33 lakh subscribers, and their videos, almost all of which were found to be false, were watched over 30 crore times.


This is the first time that PIB has exposed entire YouTube channels instead of individual posts on social media spreading false claims. Details of the YouTube channels fact-checked by PIB are as under:


  1. News Headlines - 9.67 lakh subscribers with 31,75,32,290 views
  2. Sarkari Update - 22.6 lakh subscribers with 8,83,594 views
  3. आज तक LIVE - 65.6 thousand subscribers with 1,25,04,177 views


These YouTube channels spread false and sensational claims about the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Government schemes, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), farm loan waivers, etc. among other fake news.

Screenshots from the channels

Screenshots from the channels ; Image Source: PIB

ALSO READ
YouTube's Courses to offer structured learning on the platform

These channels were observed to be using fake and sensational thumbnails with logos of TV channels and images of their news anchors to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic. These were also found to be displaying advertisements on their videos, and monetizing misinformation on YouTube.


Action taken by PIB Fact Check Unit follows the blocking of over one hundred YouTube channels by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the past year.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

YouTube's Courses to offer structured learning on the platform

PDG plans to expand to other Indian cities; invest about $300M in each location

Wix appoints India head, plans to accelerate business in the country

Delhivery to acquire supply chain technology company Algorhythm Tech

Daily Capsule
FMCG companies find their D2C match
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

PDG plans to expand to other Indian cities; invest about $300M in each location

Daiki Axis Japan to infuse fresh investments to expand in south India

Singapore's Global Schools to invest $550M in India's education sector

Sky’s the limit for Kanika Tekriwal of JetSetGo

Delhivery to acquire supply chain technology company Algorhythm Tech

How the National Logistics Policy aims to reshape India’s logistics sector