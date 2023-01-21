100X.VC announces 25 startups in Class 08 portfolio, invests Rs 1.25 Cr in each

Mumbai-based venture capital fund ﻿100X.VC﻿ has announced 25 startups as part of its Class 08 portfolio. 100X.VC has invested Rs 1.25 crore in each of these startups.





The startups were announced during the in-person VC Pitch Day, held in Mumbai today.





100X.VC has worked closely with each founding team and has mentored them to enhance their product and help them scale, the company said. With the completion of the Class 08 portfolio, 100X.VC has crossed 100 investments since its launch in July 2019.





The fund operates on a class-based investment model and invests in startups across sectors. In its Class 08 portfolio this year, 100X.VC had shortlisted 669 companies, from 4,748 applications.





The 25 chosen startups are Zeron, TheLittle Farm Co., Credwise, Adsys, Shyft, Sukham, MetaShop, Rocca, AlpyneLabs, ThinkMetal, Vodex, 50Fin, GreenKin, ByajBook, Metabrix, Swasthya.ai, Minifeel, DAOstruct, Aliste, Dolf, Plug, Dr.Mantra, OpenOffers, Luzo, and Zing.





The startups hail from 11 cities—Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Chennai, Noida, Kolkata, and Varanasi.





“We are delighted to share that we have surpassed our 100-investments goal in 3.5 years since the launch of 100X.VC. We believe these founders are building moonshots in their respective sectors and are excited to be part of their journey," said Ninad Karpe, Partner, 100X.VC.