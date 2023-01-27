Aadhaar e-KYC transactions jump 18.53% to 84.8 Cr in Q3FY23

Digital individual identity service Aadhaar was used to conduct over 84.8 crore e-KYC transactions in the third quarter of FY23, signaling a growth of 18.53% over the Q2 (July-Sept) of the current financial year.





In the month of December alone, the digital identification service was used to carry out 32.49 crore e-KYC transactions, over 13% more than the previous month, according to a statement from the Press Information Bureau. In October, the number of Aadhaar e-KYC transactions was 23.56 crore and in November such transactions were 28.75 crore.





Most of these monthly authentications were carried out by using biometric fingerprints, followed by demographic and OTP authentications.

By the end of December 2022, the cumulative number of Aadhaar e-KYC transactions increased to 1,382.73 crore. In the month of December alone, 208.47 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions were carried out, nearly 6.7% more than the previous month.





About 8829.66 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions were executed by the end of December.