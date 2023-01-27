Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Aadhaar e-KYC transactions jump 18.53% to 84.8 Cr in Q3FY23

By Trisha Medhi
January 27, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 27 2023 09:47:53 GMT+0000
Aadhaar e-KYC transactions jump 18.53% to 84.8 Cr in Q3FY23
In December alone, 32.49 crore e-KYC transactions were carried out using Aadhaar, over 13% more than the previous month.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Digital individual identity service Aadhaar was used to conduct over 84.8 crore e-KYC transactions in the third quarter of FY23, signaling a growth of 18.53% over the Q2 (July-Sept) of the current financial year.


In the month of December alone, the digital identification service was used to carry out 32.49 crore e-KYC transactions, over 13% more than the previous month, according to a statement from the Press Information Bureau. In October, the number of Aadhaar e-KYC transactions was 23.56 crore and in November such transactions were 28.75 crore.


Most of these monthly authentications were carried out by using biometric fingerprints, followed by demographic and OTP authentications.

Aadhaar
ALSO READ
UIDAI gets ready for mega Aadhaar updation drive


By the end of December 2022, the cumulative number of Aadhaar e-KYC transactions increased to 1,382.73 crore. In the month of December alone, 208.47 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions were carried out, nearly 6.7% more than the previous month.


About 8829.66 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions were executed by the end of December.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BharatPe's losses rise on the back of change in fair value of CCPS

Every one in four Indians concerned about job layoff: Survey

‘When food fails, everything fails’ – 15 quotes of the week on motivation and change

Delhivery launches training and recruitment programme for young jobseekers

Daily Capsule
Milap’s journey in India’s cosmetics market
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[EXCLUSIVE] Sequoia-backed Flint discontinues flagship yield service, mulls alternative product options

iStart Rajasthan celebrates National Startup Day 2023 with engaging sessions for founders and entrepreneurs

How alternative financing options can help brands supercharge their business

BharatPe's losses rise on the back of change in fair value of CCPS

Key things to keep in mind when startups want to work with government or defence forces

FinMin contemplating sops for middle class