Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Anicut Capital receives Rs 75 Cr from Self Reliant India

By Prasannata Patwa
January 03, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 03 2023 15:49:01 GMT+0000
Anicut Capital receives Rs 75 Cr from Self Reliant India
Chennai-based Anicut Capital will deploy the fund through Grand Anicut Fund 3, which was launched in June 2022.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Anicut Capital has received Rs 75 crore from Self Reliant India (SRI) for its equity fund. The debt investment firm has also onboarded Arun Thathachari as an executive director.


The allotted funds will be deployed through Anicut Capital's Grand Anicut Fund 3, which was launched in June 2022.


SRI, a SEBI-registered category II alternative investment fund, is a Rs 10,000 crore fund rolled out by the Indian government to invest in micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across India.


“Anicut has made a number of equity investments in leading companies that are doing well in the market today. The commitment from SRI Fund furthers our agenda of strengthening small and medium enterprises across India," said Dhruv Kapoor, Partner, Anicut Capital, in a press release.


"Additionally, we are excited to welcome Arun Thathachari to our leadership team. Arun’s induction is a strategic move to propel our continued focus to scale the business and fuel our growth in the market," he added.


The company's third fund is worth Rs 500 crore, with an additional Rs 250 crore green shoe option.


Anicut plans on deploying the funds across 10-15 growth-stage startups within and outside its portfolio. At least five investments have already been made from the fund, while two more are in the discussion stage.


Based in Chennai, Anicut Capital has backed firms, including omnichannel brands Epigamia and Wingreens Farms, Singapore-based The Ayurveda Experience, and Chargeup, which provides a battery-swapping network.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

OTT platform STAGE raises Rs 40 Cr led by Blume Ventures

Adani to pay additional amount for NDTV shares to match payment to founders

Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless

Google’s Sundar Pichai met this agritech entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu. Here's why.

Daily Capsule
CarDekho﻿ narrows loss in FY22
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Adani to pay additional amount for NDTV shares to match payment to founders

Zomato stock declines over 2%

Media, entertainment sector likely to grow 12-14%, touch Rs 1.6 lakh Cr revenue in FY24

HDFC Bank forms technology partnership with Microsoft

Sebi returns OYO's draft IPO papers; asks to refile with updates

0% duty on cells, regulation on battery recycling, tax cuts on swapping: SMEV's asks of Budget 2023